Tigers sweep weekend, extend winning streak

CRESTLINE — On Saturday, the Galion Tigers baseball squad made the short bus trip to Crestline to meet up with the hosting Bulldogs in non-conference action.

The Tigers would strike first, plating two runs in the top of the first inning while holding Crestline scoreless. That would remain a trend throughout the shortened, five-inning contest as Galion tacked on five additional runs in the third before putting the game out of reach with four more runs in the fourth. When all was said and done, Galion walked away with the shutout victory; 11-0.

Galion’s pitching was dominant in the game with the win on the mound going to Troy Manring. Manring worked three innings of no-hit baseball while walking just one and fanning three. Jackson Staton tossed the final two innings, scattering the only two hits for Crestline and striking out a batter.

Ethan Clark and Calvin Reed were responsible for the two hits for the Bulldogs, both singles.

Ty Clark took the loss for the hosts, going 3⅔ innings, giving up four hits and 10 earned runs while walking five and striking out two. Logan Ronk got in ⅓ of an inning on the day, allowing three hits while giving up an earned run. Caden Parsons pitched an inning on the mound for the ‘Dogs and issued two walks.

Galion plated their 11 runs on just seven hits, stranded seven runners on the base path and committed zero errors in the field of play. Crestline finished with just the two singles, stranded all three baserunners on the day and committed two errors.

The Tigers spread the offense throughout the lineup on Saturday, led by Ryan Utz and Carter Keinath. Utz finished the game with a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases while Keinath also ripped a double, scored once and drove in two runners.

Spencer Keller had a nice start to his day at the dish, recording a single, three runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bags.

Other offense for Galion against Crestline was provided by: Manring- R; Cameron Payne- R, SB; Clay Karnes- 1B, R, 2RBI; Brody Symsick- 1B, R, RBI; Sam Albert- 1B, RBI; Markis Lawson- R, SB and Gavin Pennington- 1B.

The Bulldogs remain winless on the season at 0-6, including 0-2 within the Mid-Buckeye Conference, with the loss.

Galion 16, Mansfield Senior 2

GALION — After finishing off the Bulldogs in five innings, Galion would hop on the bus and return to their home field to squeeze in a game against the visiting Mansfield Senior Tygers.

Galion’s bats remained hot as they extended their winning streak to five games, downing the Tygers in five innings; 16-2. With the victory, the Tigers improve to 7-1 on the season and currently sit tied with Clear Fork atop the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference standings at 3-1.

In their second game of the day, the home team wasted no time getting the scoring going, plating three in the home-half of the first before exploding for a 10-spot in the bottom of the second inning after Senior hung a two-spot in the visitors’ half. After holding the Tygers scoreless in the top of the third, Galion put the game away for good in the bottom of the frame with three additional runs to bring the game to its eventual final score.

Galion scored their 16 runs on 13 hits despite stranding nine on the bases. Senior managed their two runs with only one hit and stranded two runners. The Tygers ended the game with five errors while Galion had just one miscue.

Symsick earned the win for the Tigers, pitching two innings, giving up the lone Mansfield hit and two runs (one earned). Symsick struck out a pair and also walked a pair of Tygers’ hitters. Utz tossed a flawless inning in the game, striking out three while Keinath worked an inning, striking out two. Jacob Lear finished with an inning pitched and one strikeout.

Keller had himself quite the game against Mansfield’s pitching, finishing with four singles that led to three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Manring, Lear and Albert would also record multi-hit games against the Tygers with Manring leading the way with a single, a triple, two runs scored and two batted in. Lear belted a single and a double, drove in a run and crossed the plate three times while Albert ripped a pair of singles, scored three runs and recorded an RBI.

Other offense in game two of the day came from: Utz- 1B, 2R, RBI, SB; Payne- 2R, 4RBI, 2SB; Keinath- 1B, R, RBI, SB and John Abouhassan- R, SB.

Galion played host to MOAC foes, the Harding Presidents on Tuesday and will be on the road against the Presidents for game two of their season series on Wednesday. The Tigers will then hit the road to Mansfield for another clash with Senior on Friday, April 12.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

