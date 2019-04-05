Knights knock around Blue Devils on the diamond

GALION — After taking game one of the season series with the Danville Blue Devils on the road, the Northmor Golden Knights welcomed Danville to their home field on Wednesday, April 3.

Things got out of hand quickly for the visitors as the Knights hung a nine-spot in the bottom of the first and proceeded to post 10 runs in the second en route to a 24-0 victory to sweep the series.

Northmor’s pitching staff allowed just one single throughout the five-inning contest while racking up 23 hits on the offensive spectrum in the blowout. The Golden Knights improved to 3-1 both overall and in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference with the victory.

Brayden Black earned the win on the mound, tossing three innings while allowing the single, walking one batter and striking out seven Devils hitters. Mostyn Evans worked two innings, walked one and fanned six. At the dish, Black ripped a pair of singles, scored twice and drove in a run. Evans had a four-hit day, all singles, while scoring three times and driving in a pair of teammates.

Tyler Brown, Hunter Mariotti, Pierce Lower, Chris Bood and Dakota Downard all finished with multi-hit games for the Knights at the plate.

Brown knocked a pair of singles, scored a run and drove in two while Mariotti also finished with two singles, scored twice and netted an RBI. Lower hit two singles and a double, scoring twice and driving in four. Bood followed suit with a pair of singles, scored twice and drove in a pair. Downard ripped a home run and a single while scoring twice and also driving in four runs in Northmor’s lopsided win.

Other offense for the Knights: Wyatt Reeder- 1B, 2R, RBI; Ryland Thomas- 1B, 4R, 2RBI; Kalob Barney- 1B, R, RBI; Eli Davis- 1B, R, RBI; Zach Harriger- 1B, RBI; Garrett Corwin- 1B, R, RBI; Alex Tuttle- R and Bryce Downard- RBI.

Northmor played host to Bucyrus on Friday and will be back at home for a conference doubleheader against Cardington on Saturday. On Tuesday, April 9, the Knights are set to play host to the visiting Buckeye Central Bucks in non-conference play.

Northmor 10, Danville 6

DANVILLE — The Northmor baseball squad was on the road on Tuesday at Danville to continue their early, KMAC schedule.

The game was tied at six runs apiece entering the top of the seventh inning before the Knights erupted for four runs to put the contest away; 10-6.

Bood earned the victory, working the final 3⅓ innings, allowing two hits, two runs (one earned) and striking out five. Reeder was the starter for Northmor, going 3⅔, surrendering five hits, four runs (two earned), walking one and fanning eight Danville hitters. Bood helped his cause with two singles, two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases while Reeder finished with a single, a run scored, an RBI and three base swipes.

Other offense for Northmor was provided by: Evans- 3-1B, 2R, 2SB; Mariotti- 1B, 2B, 3B, R, 3RBI; Lower- 2R, SB; Black- R, 2RBI; Tyler Brown- 1B, RBI; Harriger- 1B; B. Downard- R, SB and Tuttle- SB.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/04/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048