Northmor snags a pair of runner-up finishes in Cardington

CARDINGTON — While the baseball and softball teams representing Northmor High School saw their matchups postponed on Saturday, the track and field squads were business as usual as they headed to Cardington for the Mike Armstrong Invitational.

It proved to be a solid all-around day for the Golden Knights as both the boys and girls teams earned runner-ups spots in their respective fields.

Placements and scoring in the girls field went as follows: 1. Mount Gilead- 148.5; 2. NORTHMOR- 133; 3. Highland- 109; 4. Ridgedale- 71; 5. East Knox- 70; 6. Lucas- 69; 7. Ridgemont- 39.5 and 8. Cardington- 2.

The Lady Knights did some serious damage in the relay events on the day, running their way to three event championships and one runner-up placement.

Natalie Bloom, Bailey Wiseman, Sabrina Kelley and Frankie Cutrupi teamed up for two of those relay wins at the Armstrong. In the 4×200-meter relay, the Northmor foursome won with a time of 2:00.17 and would later take the crown in the 4×100-meter relay, pacing the pack with a time of 56.37. To close out the running events, Julianna DiTullio, Kaitlyn Blunk, Cutrupi and Lexi Wenger ran to first place points in the 4×400-meter relay in a finishing time of 4:50.52. Northmor finished second in the field in the 4×800-meter relay to begin the days’ action.

DiTullio would pick up Northmor’s only individual event win on the day, claiming the title in the long jump with a bound of 14-feet, 2-inches.

Other placements for the Lady Golden Knights Saturday were: 100-meter hurdles- Wenger, 5th and Rachael Ervin, 7th; 100-meter dash- Hailey Dille, 13th and Kaylene Brinkman- 16th; 1600-meter run- Julia Kanagy, 4th and DiTullio, 5th; 400-meter dash- Kelley, 4th and Bailey Snyder, 7th; 300-meter hurdles- Ervin, 3rd; 800-meter run- Blunk, 4th and Riley Yunker, 6th; 200-meter dash- Cutrupi, 4th and Wiseman, 5th; 3200-meter run- Olivia Goodson, 2nd and Maddison Yaussy, 4th; High Jump- Reagan Swihart, 5th and Lydia Metzger, 7th; Pole Vault- Kelley, 3rd and Ervin, 4th; Long Jump- Snyder, 5th; Discus- Maddie Jordan, 5th and Wenger, 9th; Shot Put- Swihart, 7th and Yunker, 11th.

Northmor’s boys would also finish behind the Mount Gilead Indians on Saturday as they held off the Knights by a tally of 169.33-138.

The rest of the placements and scoring on the boys side went as follows: 3. Highland- 109; 4. East Knox- 90.33; 5. Lucas- 73.5; 6. Cardington- 36.33; 7. Ridgedale- 32.5 and 8. Ridgemont- 5.

On the day, the Golden Knights would a relay victory to begin the day and pick up first place points in a field event.

Ryan Bentley, Kooper Keen, Mostyn Evans and Gavvin Keen joined forces in the days’ first event, the 4×800-relay and came away with the 10 points, winning the event in a time of 9:04.78. Northmor’s only other victory on the day came from junior Conor Becker in the long jump. Becker surpassed the rest of the field in the event, earning the title with a bound of 19-feet, 9-inches. Teammate PJ Lower finished as the runner-up.

In the other relays for the black and gold, the 4×200 team finished second, as did the 4×100 team and the 4×400 squad finished up the days’ running events with a third place finish.

Other Knights’ placements at the Armstrong Invite were: 110-meter hurdles- Anthony Petulla, 5th and Gavin Miller, 6th; 100- Becker, 3rd and Trent Reece, 4th; 1600- G. Keen, 6th and K. Keen- 7th; 400- Alec Moore, 3rd and TJ Diehl, 8th; 300-hurdles- Anthony Petulla, 5th and Miller, 6th; 800- Evans, 5th and Kyle Price, 6th; 200- Adam Petulla, 3rd and Becker, 4th; 3200- G. Keen, 3rd and Bentley, 4th; High Jump- Adam Petulla, 3rd and Miller, 5th; Discus- Brandon Planey, 7th and Austin Hammond, 11th; Shot Put- Hammond, 3rd and Hunter Brookover, 5th.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com