Galion area sports briefs: Driving school, hunter education training information

Driving school open at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — The Mid-Ohio School began its 27th season of operation recently with two classes at its popular Teen Defensive Driving Program scheduled. The entire 2019 schedule is available at www.midohioschool.com, and customers can register online or by calling 419-884-4000.

The Mid-Ohio School offers professional driving and riding instruction to drivers and motorcyclists of wide-ranging skill, from teaching teenage drivers life-saving defensive driving techniques to giving professional racers tips for an extra edge in competition at speed on track. The high performance driving and racing courses and performance track riding for sportbike owners begin with the opening of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course track in April. The Mid-Ohio School also offers Open Test & Tune twilight events on select late afternoons and evenings for drivers to take their personal street-legal cars or race cars on track.

“Every driver or rider attending The Mid-Ohio School gets an exceptional experience and individual instruction. Each course provides a lasting and memorable experience with skills learned for a lifetime of driving or riding,” said Sonny Gee, director of The Mid-Ohio School. “We can’t wait to get another season started again this weekend teaching young drivers in our Teen Defensive Driving Program.”

In addition to the Teen Defensive Driving Programs offered each weekend in March and four other dates in April, additional schedule highlights include the 3-Day High Performance Course offered first on April 8-10, then Open Test & Tune sessions for race cars and street cars on April 5th and April 25th, respectively. Motorcycles take to the 2.4-mile, 15-turn road course for the first time on April 22 with an afternoon riding session for Performance Track Riding.

The Mid-Ohio School uses a fleet of Acura ILXs, Honda Civics, and Honda S2000s all custom-fitted with Cooper Tires to maximize the driving experience. Two of the vehicles are also equipped with skid systems to practice car control techniques for oversteer and understeer situations often encountered in inclement weather conditions.\

Want to be a hunter education instructor?

FINDLAY — A training academy for individuals interested in becoming hunter education instructors will be offered in Findlay on June 8 and 9, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Training will be held at the Division of Wildlife District Two office located at 952 Lima Ave, Findlay 45840. Classes will be held on Saturday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no cost to participate in the hunter education instructor academy, but all participants are required to complete a background check prior to the start of the academy so registration must be submitted at least two weeks in advance. Registration questions can be directed to Jaron Beck at 419-429-8324.

Participants must attend both days of training, be at least 18 years of age and have successfully completed the online hunter education course. The online hunter education course can be completed at https://www.hunter-ed.com/ohio/. Participants should allot at least six hours to take the course. Ohio currently has 1,700 volunteer instructors who train thousands of hunters each year to be safe and responsible in the field.

For more information on becoming a hunter education instructor visit the hunter education pages at wildohio.gov.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_Skid-Car.jpg