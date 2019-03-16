N-10 honorees: Eagles’ Fenner, Feichtner earn first-team accolades

NORTH ROBINSON — Now that the boys basketball season has concluded for area prep squads, the Northern-10 Athletic Conference has released its’ list of all-conference team members.

Listed below are the first, second and honorable mention teams as named by the conference. The student athletes are listed by name, school represented, year in school and position.

First Team

Zach Hayman Mohawk 12 G- Named N-10 Player of the Year; Chris Klopp Mohawk 12 F; Hayden Stone Carey 11 F; JORDAN FENNER COLONEL CRAWFORD 11 G- 15.9 ppg (6th), 4.1 apg (3rd); GAVIN FEICHTNER COLONEL CRAWFORD 11 F- 16.0 ppg (5th), 8.0 rpg (4th), 41.4% from three (3rd); Mason Vent Upper Sandusky 11 F; Josh Crall Wynford 11 G

Second Team

Harley Robinson-Koge Bucyrus 12 Gp Griffin Summit Carey 12 G; Keith Jenkins Mohawk 12 G; Ashton Bigler Ridgedale 12 G; Tyler Turek Seneca East 12 F; Cameron McCreary Upper Sandusky 11 G; Evan Young Upper Sandusky 11 G; CHASE WALKER COLONEL CRAWFORD 10 F– 7.8 rpg (5th).

Honorable Mention

Brady Biglin Buckeye Central 12 G; Kyle HammBucyrus 12 F; Casey Crawford Carey 12 G; REIS WALKER COLONEL CRAWFORD 11 F; Kaiden Hammer Mohawk 12 G; Clayton Lust Ridgedale 11 G; Clint Wurm Seneca East 12 G; Trevor Clifford Upper Sandusky 12 F; Matt McBride Wynford 11 G.

The Coach of the Year was Paul Dunn from Mohawk.

League leaders in six, common statistical categories: Points Per Game- Josh Crall, Wynford: 26.1; Assists Per Game- Cameron McCreary, Upper Sandusky: 7.4; Rebounds Per Game- Hayden Stone, Carey: 10.5; Steals Per Game- Zach Hayman, Mohawk: 4.0; Field Goal Percentage- Chris Klopp, Mohawk and Trevor Clifford, Upper Sandusky: 66.0% and 3-Point Field Goal Percentage- Andy Bauman, Seneca East: 43.3 percent

In the 2018-2019 season, the N-10 saw a new champion emerge in the likes of the Mohawk Warriors. Since the conference began back in the 2014-2015 season, only two teams had been champions: Colonel Crawford (14-15) and Upper Sandusky (15-18). Mohawk won the conference with a 15-1 mark, with their only loss in the league coming at the hands of the Eagles back on January 24 (53-43).

Two squads within the conference made it all the way to their respective divisions’ district title games. Upper found themselves paired against the Willard Crimson Flashes in their Division III district title game. Despite upending Willard by 24 points earlier in the season, the Rams saw a reversal of fortune in Norwalk as Willard advanced with a 24-point victory of their own; 60-36. Colonel Crawford made it to the Division IV district finals again, only to see their run stopped there for the third consecutive season as they fell to the South Central Trojans; 48-37. Both the Flashes and the Trojans have since seen their seasons come to an end in regional play.

Season standings for the N-10 finished as follows: 1. Mohawk 22-2, 15-1; 2. COLONEL CRAWFORD 20-5, 13-3; 3. Upper Sandusky 19-6, 13-3; 4. Carey 15-9, 10-6; 5. Wynford 5-18, 5-11; 6. Seneca East 8-15, 5-11; 7. Ridgedale 10-14, 4-12; 8. Buckeye Central 6-17, 4-12 and 9. Bucyrus 3-20, 3-13.

Eagles’ Fenner, Feichtner earn first-team accolades

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com