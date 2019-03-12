Northwest Ohio all-district basketball teams announced

Recently, the 2019 Northwest Ohio All-District basketball teams were announced for Divisions I-IV in both boys and girls basketball.
Listed below are the student athletes named to each respective team, the school they represent, height, class in school and points per game average. Due to space, only student athletes playing on teams in conferences covered here at the Galion Inquirer are listed.
Boys Basketball
Division II
SECOND TEAM
Brennan South, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, jr., 14.3; Isaiah Alsip, Galion, 6-0, jr., 20.8;
THIRD TEAM
A.J. Blubaugh, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-3, sr., 12.9; Griffin Shaver, Ontario, 6-1, so., 13.1;
Honorable Mention: Uriah Schwemley, Shelby; TJ Pugh, Shelby; Jared Schaefer, Bellville Clear Fork; Brady Tedrow, Bellville Clear Fork; Kolten Kurtz, Ontario
Division III
FIRST TEAM
Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-0, jr., 26.2;
SECOND TEAM
Hayden Stone, Carey, 6-8, jr., 18.0
THIRD TEAM
Mason Vent, Upper Sandusky, 6-3, jr., 17.9;
Honorable mention: Cameron McCreary, Upper Sandusky; Griffin Summit, Carey
Division IV
FIRST TEAM
Zach Hayman, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, sr., 21.8; Logan Niswander, Lucas, 6-2, jr., 20.1;
SECOND TEAM
Caleb Stewart, Mansfield St. Peter’s, 6-1, sr., 16.1; Gavin Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-4, jr., 16.0;
THIRD TEAM
Chris Klopp, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-4, sr., 10.8; Jordan Fenner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, jr., 16.0;
Co-Coach of the Year: Taylor Iceman, Lucas
Honorable mention: Riley Gossom, Lucas; Luke Henrich, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Ty Clark, Crestline; Kaden Ronk, Crestline; Tyler Turek Seneca East; Keith Jenkins, Mohawk
Girls Basketball
Division II
First Team
Emma Randall, Shelby, 5-9, sr., 13.7
Second Team
Bailey Walter, Shelby, 5-9, sr., 13.7
Third Team
Alexis Fogle, Upper Sandusky, 5-6, sr., 14.8;
Honorable mention: Carleigh Pearson, Ontario; Alivia Oney, Upper Sandusky; Madison McLaughlin, Upper Sandusky; Kali Weikle, Bellville Clear Fork, Cierra Gurney, Shelby; Sophia Niese, Shelby
Division III
First Team
Jessica Bowerman, Attica Seneca East, 5-9, so., 14.8
Second Team
Danielle Horsley, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-9, sr., 11.2
Third Team
Marina Adachi, Attica Seneca East, 5-6, sr., 13.6
Honorable mention: Emily Siesel, Seneca East; Alivia Lewis, Bucyrus; Gracie Groves, Galion.
Division IV
First Team
Jessie Grover, Lucas, 5-8, jr., 18.6; Courtney Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 6-0, sr., 14.0
Second Team
Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-9, fr., 15.0; Olivia Grove, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, sr., 11.5
Third Team
Paige Arnold, Lucas, 5-7, jr., 9.4; Taylor Ratliff, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, so., 8.7; Lauryn Tadda, Crestline, 5-6, jr., 11.7
Co-Coaches of the Year: Abram Kaple, New Washington Buckeye Central
Honorable mention: Sydney Cavanaugh, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Lyndie Williams, Bucyrus Wynford; Sadie Arend, Carey; Aubrie Harper, Sycamore Mohawk; Morgan Spitler, Lucas; Jamie Grover, Lucas; Ashley Maiyer, Mansfield Christian; Julia Rizzo, Mansfield St. Peter’s