Northwest Ohio all-district basketball teams announced

Recently, the 2019 Northwest Ohio All-District basketball teams were announced for Divisions I-IV in both boys and girls basketball.

Listed below are the student athletes named to each respective team, the school they represent, height, class in school and points per game average. Due to space, only student athletes playing on teams in conferences covered here at the Galion Inquirer are listed.

Boys Basketball

Division II

SECOND TEAM

Brennan South, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, jr., 14.3; Isaiah Alsip, Galion, 6-0, jr., 20.8;

THIRD TEAM

A.J. Blubaugh, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-3, sr., 12.9; Griffin Shaver, Ontario, 6-1, so., 13.1;

Honorable Mention: Uriah Schwemley, Shelby; TJ Pugh, Shelby; Jared Schaefer, Bellville Clear Fork; Brady Tedrow, Bellville Clear Fork; Kolten Kurtz, Ontario

Division III

FIRST TEAM

Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-0, jr., 26.2;

SECOND TEAM

Hayden Stone, Carey, 6-8, jr., 18.0

THIRD TEAM

Mason Vent, Upper Sandusky, 6-3, jr., 17.9;

Honorable mention: Cameron McCreary, Upper Sandusky; Griffin Summit, Carey

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Zach Hayman, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, sr., 21.8; Logan Niswander, Lucas, 6-2, jr., 20.1;

SECOND TEAM

Caleb Stewart, Mansfield St. Peter’s, 6-1, sr., 16.1; Gavin Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-4, jr., 16.0;

THIRD TEAM

Chris Klopp, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-4, sr., 10.8; Jordan Fenner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, jr., 16.0;

Co-Coach of the Year: Taylor Iceman, Lucas

Honorable mention: Riley Gossom, Lucas; Luke Henrich, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Ty Clark, Crestline; Kaden Ronk, Crestline; Tyler Turek Seneca East; Keith Jenkins, Mohawk

Girls Basketball

Division II

First Team

Emma Randall, Shelby, 5-9, sr., 13.7

Second Team

Bailey Walter, Shelby, 5-9, sr., 13.7

Third Team

Alexis Fogle, Upper Sandusky, 5-6, sr., 14.8;

Honorable mention: Carleigh Pearson, Ontario; Alivia Oney, Upper Sandusky; Madison McLaughlin, Upper Sandusky; Kali Weikle, Bellville Clear Fork, Cierra Gurney, Shelby; Sophia Niese, Shelby

Division III

First Team

Jessica Bowerman, Attica Seneca East, 5-9, so., 14.8

Second Team

Danielle Horsley, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-9, sr., 11.2

Third Team

Marina Adachi, Attica Seneca East, 5-6, sr., 13.6

Honorable mention: Emily Siesel, Seneca East; Alivia Lewis, Bucyrus; Gracie Groves, Galion.

Division IV

First Team

Jessie Grover, Lucas, 5-8, jr., 18.6; Courtney Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 6-0, sr., 14.0

Second Team

Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-9, fr., 15.0; Olivia Grove, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, sr., 11.5

Third Team

Paige Arnold, Lucas, 5-7, jr., 9.4; Taylor Ratliff, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, so., 8.7; Lauryn Tadda, Crestline, 5-6, jr., 11.7

Co-Coaches of the Year: Abram Kaple, New Washington Buckeye Central

Honorable mention: Sydney Cavanaugh, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Lyndie Williams, Bucyrus Wynford; Sadie Arend, Carey; Aubrie Harper, Sycamore Mohawk; Morgan Spitler, Lucas; Jamie Grover, Lucas; Ashley Maiyer, Mansfield Christian; Julia Rizzo, Mansfield St. Peter’s

File photo Isaiah Alsip goes to the basketball against Northmor in a game this season. Alsip, a junior was named to the all-Northwest District second team. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_IA2.jpgFile photo Isaiah Alsip goes to the basketball against Northmor in a game this season. Alsip, a junior was named to the all-Northwest District second team.