Girls state basketball tournament pairings

OHSAA Girls State Basketball

All games at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

Rankings are from the Final, Feb. 11 Associated Press Poll

Home Team Listed First.

DIVISION III

No. 4 Berlin Hiland (26-2) vs. No. 1 Columbus Africentric (26-0), Thursday, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Waynesville (26-0) vs. No. 6 Doylestown Chippewa (25-1), Thursday, 3 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

DIVISION II

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (18-9) vs. No. 1-tie Dayton Carroll (26-2), Thursday, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Toledo Rogers (25-2) vs. No. 5 Thornville Sheridan (25-2), Thursday, 8 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.

DIVISION IV

No. 9 Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (23-4) vs. No. 2 Minster (26-1), Friday, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Ottoville (24-3) vs. Shadyside (24-4), Friday, 3 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

DIVISION I

No. 7 Canton GlenOak (24-2) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (25-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Pickerington Central (27-1) vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy (23-5), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.