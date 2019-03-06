N-10 names all-conference girls hoopsters

NORTH ROBINSON — On Monday, March 4, the Northern-10 Athletic Conference released its list of area girls hoopers that earned all-conference honors for their work on the hardwood during the 2018-2019 season.

Seneca East earned their first N-10 regular season title this season after finishing an impressive 22-3 overall, which included an undefeated mark in the conference at 16-0.

Buckeye Central is the only team still left in postseason play after stretching their record to 22-3 overall (14-2) within the N-10. The Buckettes will be at Massillon Perry High School on Thursday, March 7 to clash with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV, Regional Semifinals play at 8 p.m.

Rounding out the standings in the N-10 this season were: 3. Upper Sandusky 14-10, 11-5; 4. Wynford- 15-8, 10-6; 5. COLONEL CRAWFORD- 14-9, 8-8; 6. Carey- 7-16, 6-10; 7. Mohawk- 6-18, 4-12; 8. Ridgedale- 7-16, 3-13 and 9. Bucyrus- 2-21, 0-16.

First Team — Claudia Pifher Buckeye Central 9; Courtney Pifher Buckeye Central 12; Danielle Horsley Colonel Crawford 12; Marina Adachi Seneca East 12; Jessica Bowerman Seneca East 10; Alexis Fogle Upper Sandusky 12; Olivia Grove Wynford 12

Second Team — Taylor Ratliff Buckeye Central 10; Alivia Lewis Bucyrus 12; Sadie Arend Carey 10; Emily Siesel Seneca East 9; Madison McLaughlin Upper Sandusky 12; Alivia Oney Upper Sandusky 12; Lyndie Williams Wynford 10

Honorable Mention — Lexi Evak Buckeye Central 11; Ni’Georia Floyd Bucyrus 12; Hannah Lonsway Carey 12; Allison Teglovic Colonel Crawford 10; Aubrey Margraf Mohawk 12; Briana Outcalt Ridgedale 10; Caylin Quiggle Seneca East 12; Reagan Ward Upper Sandusky 11; Rylee Alspach Wynford 11

Player of the Year: Jessica Bowerman Seneca East; Coach of the Year: Don Vogt, Seneca East