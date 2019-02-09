Swimmersfall shortvs. Ashland

ASHLAND — Galion’s boys and girls swim teams came up short against Ashland on Tuesday. The Ashland ladies won 88-76 while the boys beat Galion 106-72.

The powerhouse foursome of Troie Grubbs, Kaisey Speck, Kennedy Speck and Sari Conner began the dual with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay, outlasting Ashland with a winning time of 2:04.04. The same group would finish up the day with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay, capturing first place in a time of 4:08.48.

Galion’s core-four would also claim the five individual event wins with Kaisey taking two of them in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.06) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.75). Kennedy Speck won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:32.34 while Conner swam to a win in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.93. Grubbs rounded out the wins for Galion, swimming to the top time in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.30).

Other placements for the Lady Tigers at Ashland were: 200-yard freestyle relay (Ashleigh Wright, Kiera VanMeter, Regin Kuelhman, Kate Wildenthaler), 2nd; Conner- 200-free, 3rd; Danielle Schneider- 200-free, 6th and 500-yard freestyle, 6th; Wildenthaler- 200-free, 7th, 50-yard freestyle, 6th and 100-free, 4th; Grubbs- 50-free, 2nd; Destiny Yoder- 50-free, 3rd and 100-free, 3rd; Kuelhman- 50-free, 7th and 100-free, 5th; Kennedy- 500-yard freestyle, 2nd; Wright- 500-free, 5th and 100-back, 3rd and 400-free relay (Schneider, VanMeter, Yoder, Wright), 3rd.

Galion’s boys earned one relay win and four individual wins, led by Alec Dicus.

Dicus finished atop the board in the 200-free with a time of 1:58.10 and also won the 500-free in a time of 5:26.79. Ben Alstadt outlasted the field in the 50-free, winning the race in 23.56 while Clay Karnes claimed the victory in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 59.00. Those three were joined by Weston Rose to win the 200-free relay, outlasting a trio of Ashland teams with a winning time of 1:38.56.

Other placements for the Tigers on Tuesday were: 200-medley relay (Caleb Strack, Braxton Tate, Karnes, Alstadt), 2nd; Rose- 200-free, 2nd and 100-free, 2nd; Strack- 200-IM, 2nd and 100-back, 2nd; Karnes- 200-IM, 4th; Isaac Niedermier- 50-free, 3rd and 100-free, 3rd; Grayson Willacker- 50-free, 6th and 100-free, 6th; Kyler Ratcliff- 50-free, 7th and 100-back, 5th; Tate- 500-free, 2nd and 100-breast, 3rd; 400-free relay (Strack, Rose, Dicus, Alstadt), 2nd and 400-free relay (Tate, Ratcliff, Willacker, Niedermier), 4th.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

