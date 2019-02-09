Tigers bowlers edge Lex by 22 pins

LEXINGTON — On Wednesday afternoon, the Galion Tigers boys bowling team headed over to Lex Lanes for a non-conference showdown with Minutemen.

After the first 10-frames, the Tigers hada team advantage of 893-873. Heading into the Baker’s Series, Galion maintained their lead and extended it to 29-pins; 1,809-1,780.

That would be where things went a bit out of the ordinary.

Lexington rallied and posted an impressive, first game score of 236 while Galion tacked on an additional 209 pins to send the Tigers into the second game of the series ahead 2,018-2,016.

In game two, the Minutemen tallied 170 pins to Galion’s 168 to tie the score at 2,186 apiece and send the matchup into a rare, third Baker game. The Tigers would buckle down in the third and roll a 196 to Lex’s 174 en route to the 22-pin win; 2,382-2,360.

With the win, Galion moved to 17-0 overall on the season.

Alan Evans led the way for the visiting orange and blue, rolling games of 187 and 201, totalling 388. Right behind Evans was Austin Rinehart, posting a 386-series thanks to two games of 194. Jacob Lear finished the day at 364 (180, 184) and AJ Randolph tallied a 338-series (169, 169). Dylan Ruth rounded out the scoring for the Tigers, rolling games of 153 and 178 (331).

Galion would see their perfect season ended on Thursday. The Tigers were on the road against the Shelby Whippets and struggled en route to their first loss of the season; 2,054-1,991. No other information was available.

On Today, Feb. 9, the regular-season Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champion Tigers will head to Cooper’s Bowl in Marion for the MOAC championship tournament.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

