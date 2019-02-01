Galion earns senior-night sweep over Mansfield Senior

GALION — Back on Tuesday, January 29, the Galion Tigers swim team hosted the Mansfield Senior Tygers for their final home match of the season.

Both Galion squads would earn Senior Night victories as the girls team defeated the Lady Tygers; 56-36 while the boys team swam to a 60-34 win.

For the Galion Lady Tigers, they would claim two relay wins and six individual event wins on the afternoon.

The foursome of Troie Grubbs, Kaisey Speck, Kennedy Speck and Sari Conner started the day off with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay with a finishing time of 2:06.33. To close out the day, Kaisey, Conner, Kennedy and Grubbs would team-up again to claim the top-spot in the 400-yard freestyle relay in a time of 4:13.30.

Galion’s individual wins were all claimed by members of those above-mentioned relay squads.

Grubbs won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.77 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.97. Kaisey claimed a win in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:06.41 and in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:58.10. Conner finished out her home meet career with wins in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:37.65 and in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 1:00.69.

Other placements for the Lady Tigers on Tuesday were: 200-medley relay- 3. Danielle Schneider, Destiny Yoder, Ashleigh Wright, Kate Wildenthaler; 200-free- 2. Kennedy Speck; 50-yard freestyle- 3. Yoder; 100-free- 2. Kennedy Speck; 500-free- 2. Schneider; 200-yard freestyle relay- 2. Wright, Yoder, Kiera VanMeter, Schneider; 100-back- 2. Wright and 100-yard breaststroke- 2. Schneider.

On the boys side of the meet, Galion would sweep all three relays and swim to seven individual event wins.

Caleb Strack, Braxton Tate, Clay Karnes and Ben Alstadt won the 200-medley relay in 1:49.54 to get the winning started. Later on in the 200-free relay, Strack, Weston Rose, Karnes and Alstadt outlasted the field with a winning time of 1:37.07. Galion wrapped the day with the foursome of Strack, Rose, Alec Dicus and Alstadt winning the 400-free relay in a time of 3:48.94.

Dicus would lead the way in the individual events for the Tigers, winning the 200-free in a time of 2:02.49 and the 500-free in 5:31.30. Alstadt won the 200-IM with a time of 2:28.04 while Rose claimed the win in the 50-free in 24.24. Karnes took the top-spot in the 100-fly in 59.58 and teammate Strack won the 100-back in 1:05.37. Tate rounded out the wins for Galion with the top-time in the 100-breast, swimming to victory in 1:13.82.

Other placements for the boys in the win were: 200-free- 2. Isaac Niedermier; 50-free- 3. Tate; 100-free- 3. Grayson Willacker; 500-free- 2. Rose; 200-free relay- 3. Niedermier, Willacker, Kyler Ratcliff, Dicus; 100-back- 3. Ratcliff; 100-breast- 3. Karnes and 400-free relay- 2. Niedermier, Willacker, Ratcliff, Tate.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

