Knights fall at home to Bulldogs

GALION — On Tuesday, January 29, the Northmor Golden Knights boys hoops squad welcomed Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foes, the East Knox Bulldogs, to their home gym.

Despite carrying an early advantage, the Knights would be unable to hold off the Bulldogs’ push as East Knox returned home after a six-point victory; 51-45. With the loss, Northmor fell to 7-10 overall on the season and currently sit one game below .500 in the conference at 5-6. East Knox improved to 11-6 overall with the win and sit at 7-4 within the KMAC.

The home team played their way to a one-point lead after the opening frame at 18-17. Scoring would slow down dramatically in the second quarter with the advantage remaining with Northmor heading into halftime; 28-22.

In the second half, the ‘Dogs appeared to regroup, coming out in the third quarter to outscore their hosts to the tune of 16-6 to put themselves up 38-34 heading into the final period of regulation. East Knox would post 13 in the final eight minutes while Northmor made a push but managed just 11 points in the quarter en route to the six-point loss.

Hunter Mariotti led the way for the Golden Knights, scoring 13 points on the evening to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Fellow junior, Blake Miller, would also reach double-figures for the contest, posting 12 points as well as eight rebounds, two assists, six blocked shots and two steals.

Other statistics for Northmor on Tuesday were: Logan Randolph- 9 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals; Cole Dille- 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block; Kooper Keen- 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Alex Tuttle- 2 rebounds, 2 assists and Graesin Cass- 1 assist.

As a team, the Knights shot 16/29 from the interior, 3/15 from the perimeter and 2/5 at the free-throw line. Northmor recorded 21 total rebounds (8O, 13D), dished out eight assists, swatted nine blocks, swiped six steals and committed a dozen turnovers.

Northmor hit the road to face-off against Mount Gilead on Friday, February 1 before returning home to play Grandview Heights in non-conference action on Saturday. A pair of home games awaits the Knights on Tuesday, February 5 (Lucas) and Friday, February 8 (Centerburg).

Northmor Lady Golden Knights

The girls basketball squad from Northmor did not see their schedule effected by the frigid conditions and will return to the hardwood, at home, against conference foes, the Centerburg Lady Trojans, on Saturday, February 2. The Lady Knights will also be at home against Wynford on Monday and Highland on Wednesday and currently hold an overall record of 5-10, including 4-7 within the KMAC.

Colonel Crawford Eagles

The boys basketball team from Colonel Crawford saw their Northern-10 Athletic Conference contest with Carey postponed yet again on Wednesday. That game, which was to be held at the Eagles’ Mac Morrison Gymnasium, will now take place on Monday, February 18. In regularly scheduled action, Crawford will play host to the Seneca East Tigers in conference play on Saturday, February 2.

As for the Lady Eagles, they were able to get their game in against the Bucyrus Lady Redmen on Tuesday and emerged with a 58-27 victory on Bucyrus’ home floor. With the victory, Crawford moved to 10-7 overall and 6-7 within the N-10 while the Lady Redmen fell to 2-14 on the season, including 0-12 in conference play.

Colonel Crawford hit the road to Morral on Friday to battle with Ridgedale and are set to return to their home floor on Monday when they host the Mohawk Lady Warriors in N-10 play. On Tuesday, the Lady Eagles will be on the road against Plymouth in a non-conference matchup.

Galion Tigers

Galion’s boys basketball team saw their contest with the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference leading Clear Fork Colts postponed due to the weather on Thursday. No makeup date has yet to surface at the time of the deadline here at the Galion Inquirer.

On Tuesday, February 5, the Tigers will head to Mount Gilead for a non-conference game against the hosting Indians. Galion is set to return home on Friday, February 8 when they play host to the visiting Ontario Warriors in MOAC play. Galion’s boys currently sit at 5-10 overall, including 2-7 within the conference.

As for the Lady Tigers, their schedule was unaffected by the weather and played host to the Ontario Lady Warriors on Friday, February 1. A pair of away games awaits Galion on Thursday, February 7 (Buckeye Valley) and Saturday, February 9 (East Knox). The Lady Tigers are currently 2-17 on the season and 0-12 in conference play.

Crestline Bulldogs

The Crestline boys basketball team, currently 5-10 overall and 2-5 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference, returned to action on Friday when they played host to fellow MBC member, the St. Peter’s Spartans. The ‘Dogs will be back on their home floor for a non-conference meeting with the Wynford Royals on Tuesday, February 5.

The Lady Bulldogs are set to host the Lucas Lady Cubs on Saturday, February 2 and will then travel to Mansfield for a non-conference game against the Temple Christian Lady Crusaders on Monday, February 4. Crestline is currently 6-10 on the season and 2-4 in MBC action.

Icy, cold temps forces cancellations

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

