Lady ‘Dogs fall to Spartans on the road

MANSFIELD — Back on Thursday, January 17, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs loaded up the bus and headed to Mansfield for a conference meeting with the hosting St. Peter’s Lady Spartans.

The hosting Spartans would get out to an early lead and never looking back as they handed Crestline the 54-41 defeat. With that loss, the Lady Bulldogs fall to 6-10 overall on the season and currently sit at 2-4 in Mid-Buckeye Conference play.

St. Pete’s opened the game up to a four-point lead entering the second and would eventually distance themselves over the visiting ‘Dogs by 12 heading into the locker rooms at halftime; 29-17. Crestline would keep it close throughout the second half but the Spartans offense kept finding a way to score en rout to the 13-point win.

Lauryn Tadda was the top scorer for Crestline on the night and the only player in blue to reach double-figures, scoring 13 points while pulling in eight rebounds, dishing out one assists and recording two steals on defense.

Other stats for the Lady Bulldog’s in Thursday’s loss were: Team- 12/28 from the inside, 3/17 from the outside, 8/13 at the charity stripe, 25 total rebounds (7O, 18D), 8 assists, 10 steals, 1 block and 26 turnovers committed; Kennedy Moore- 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block; Brianna Briggs- 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist; Hannah Delong- 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Daija Sewell- 3 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 3 steals; Ivy Stewart- 3 points, 1 rebound; Desi Naveja- 2 points, 1 assist, 1 steal and Alandra Tesso- 3 rebounds, 3 steals.

Crestline will be back in action on Thursday, January 24 when they head to Kidron for a conference clash with the hosting Central Christian Lady Comets.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

