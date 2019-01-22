Knights edged by hosting Blue Devils

DANVILLE — On Friday, January 18, the Northmor Golden Knights boys basketball team hit the road to Danville for a Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference meeting with the hosting Blue Devils.

Action would come down to the wire and it would be the home team edging Northmor in the nail biter; 41-40. The loss sent Northmor’s overall record to 5-7 while dropping the to 4-5 in KMAC play.

Things got off to a rough start for the Knights as they managed just four points in the opening frame and found themselves trailing by six heading into the second quarter. In the second, Northmor managed to put up 10 put would still head into halftime trailing Danville; 18-14.

The third saw both teams besting or nearly besting their entire first-half output with the slight advantage going to the Knights at 16-15 to draw the score to 33-30 heading into, potentially, the final quarter of regulation. It would prove to be just that as Danville held Northmor to 10 points while only scoring eight of their own to hold on for the narrowest of wins.

Neither team would have a player score in double-figures for the contest.

Blake Miller would finish as the top scorer for the visiting Knights, scoring nine points while grabbing seven rebounds, dishing four assists and swatting three of the team’s five blocks. Fellow big man Trevor Gekler chipped in eight points, a rebound and a block while Cole Dille dropped seven points, snagged five boards and recorded three steals for Northmor in the loss.

Other statistics for the Golden Knights in Friday’s loss were: Team- 18/42 total field goals, 3/13 from the perimeter, 1/3 at the free-throw line, 19 rebounds (11O, 8D), 8 assists, 5 blocks, 4 steals and 16 turnovers; Logan Randolph- 7 points, 1 assist, 1 steal; Hunter Mariotti- 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Alex Tuttle- 3 points, 1 assist and Graesin Cass- 2 points, 1 assist.

By Chad Clinger

