Golden Knights wrestlers win home tri-meet

GALION — Back on Wednesday evening, the Northmor Golden Knights wrestlers played host to Bishop Hartley and Marion Harding in a tri-meet. Logan was also at Northmor but did not compete against the hosting Knights.

Against the Hawks, Northmor emerged victorious by a final score of 41-28.

After a double-forfeit in the 106-pound weight class, Dale Brocwell earned a pinfall victory for the hosts in the 113-pound class, pinning Hartley’s Ryan Hannah in just 46 seconds. At 120-pounds, Marcus Cortez won via a 12-11 decision over Noah Houchins. Northmor’s next victory came at 132 when Gavin Ramos shutout Cody Ihm; 7-0. Austin Amens, the Knights wrestler at 138-pounds won with a 1:06 pinfall of the Hawks Vinny Geiser. Tony Martinez would win via technical fall at 152-pounds over Brody Halenar; 16-0. Northmor would not pick up another win in the match until Conor Becker won thanks to a forfeit in the 182-pound weight class. At the 220 and 285-pound weight classes, Brandon Planey and Dustin Weaver would also pick up points for the hosting Golden Knights via forfeit.

Trenton Ramos fell to Michael Petrella; 13-3 in the 126-pound class and Niko Christo was pinned by Keegan Morgan in 1:48 at 145-pounds. Hartley’s Joey Petrella needed just 1:01 to pin Eli Davis in their 160-pound match while Jordan Haines was pinned in 5:50 by the Hawks Tony Thivener. Gavin Whited lost via a 49-second pinfall to Griffin Rathburn in the 195-pound match between Northmor and Hartley.

A close match-up ensued against the Presidents but Northmor was able to pull off the narrow, 36-32 win.

Cortez and G. Ramos both won via forfeit, as did Amens and Christo. Martinez picked up a win for Northmor when he pinned his opponent, Kobe Johnson, in 1:39 in the 160-pound weight class. Becker won in his normal fashion at 182, pinning Harding’s Bryce Cooke-McCoy in 1:27 for the Knights final win in the pairing.

After another double-forfeit at 108, Brocwell was defeated 10-4 by the Presidents Cam Ross at 113. Koby Carr-Pierce defeated T. Ramos in their 126-pound bout; 11-2. Davis was pinned in 1:09 by Mason Sparks before Evan Craig defeated Haines 14-4 in the 170-pound weight class. At 195-pounds, Mark Collins beat Whited; 12-9. Napierre Braddy needed just 49 seconds to pin Northmor’s David Weaver in their 220-pound match and Harding’s Mitchell Gruber won via forfeit in the 285-pound weight class.

By Chad Clinger

