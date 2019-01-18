Eagles swim squads sweep Wynford, Willard

NORTH ROBINSON — The swimmers from Colonel Crawford were home for senior night on Thursday, January 17 for a tri-meet against the visiting Willard Crimson Flashes and Wynford Royals.

Crawford’s Lady Eagles cruised to a clean sweep of the days’ events en route to 134 points to best Willard (68) and Wynford (9). The boys team from Colonel Crawford also came away with the victory, racking up 87.5 points to Willard’s 63 and Wynford’s 44.5 points.

Bailey Dixon, Taylor Price, Jillianne Gregg and Hailey Ratliff, all seniors for the Lady Eagles, started the day off with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 2:11.35. A bit later on in the meet, the foursome of Cassidy Vogt, Drew Krassow, Katie Hanft and Gregg would win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:48.15. Madeline Keller, Allison Manko, Jayden Ward and Hanft would wrap the sweep with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay in a time top time of 4:21.82.

In the individual events, Vogt and Gregg would both swim their ways to a pair of wins while Crawford also got individual wins from Swisher, Keller, Hanft and Ratliff.

Vogt was the winner in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:33.12 and the 100-yard freestyle in 1:01.20 while Gregg finished first in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.90 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:09.76. Swisher was the champion in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:19.10) with Keller earning the top spot in the 100-yard butterfly (1:10.47). Hanft was the winner over in 500-yard freestyle (5:52.19) and Ratliff swam to the win in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.71).

Other placements Thursday for the Lady Eagles were: Keller, Vogt, Krassow and Swisher- 2nd, 200-medley relay; Manko, Swisher, Ward and Ratliff- 2nd, 200-free relay; Cecelia Wurm, Mikayla Williamson, Alana Burkhart and Dixon- 3rd, 400-free relay; Manko- 2nd, 200-free and 2nd, 500-free; Hanft- 2nd, 50-free; Swisher- 2nd, 100-fly; Ratliff- 2nd, 100-free; Ward- 2nd, 100-back and Dixon- 2nd, 100-breast.

For the Crawford boys, they would capture first in two of the three relays while claiming the top spot in four individual events.

Keenan Wilson, Keyan Shipman, Keton Pfeifer and Kyle Taylor teamed up for a win in the 200-free relay with a time of 1:42.15 and Drake Evans, Evan Price, Ethan Furr and Brandon Britt won the 400-free relay in 4:51.07.

Taylor would be a double winner on the day for the Eagles while teammates Pfeifer and Shipman picked up a win apiece. Taylor swam to first place in the 50-free in a time of 24.37 and in the 100-back in 1:02.83. Pfeifer finished in first place in the 200-IM with the top time of 2:37.32 while Shipman rounded out the wins for Crawford in the 500-free in 6:28.53.

Other placements for the boys on Thursday were: Andrew Johnson, Zach Leonhart, Taylor and Pfeifer- 2nd, 200-medley relay; Wilson, Jacob Barnes, Kevin Phillips and Shipman- 3rd, 200-medley relay; Britt, Phillips, Johnson and Leonhart- 4th, 200-free relay; Johnson- 3rd, 200-free and 4th, 100-free; Wilson- 2nd, 50-free and 3rd, 100-back; Phillips- 5th, 100-fly; Britt- 5th, 100-free; Price- 3rd, 500-free; Pfeifer- 3rd, 100-breast and Leonhart- 4th, 100-breast.

