Eagles swim teams win CC Sprint Meet

NORTH ROBINSON — On Saturday, the Colonel Crawford swim teams hosted the annual CC Sprint Meet. Including the hosting Eagles, there will 11 teams in the field compete for the title.

However, Colonel Crawford would make sure that the championships were staying in town as the girls cruised to their victory in the field with the boys team able to fend off the team from Norwalk St. Paul to capture their title.

The Lady Eagles racked up 609 points on the day as a team which proved to be plenty as the runner-ups from Pleasant managed 343 points.

Crawford would start the meet off with the foursome of Cassidy Vogt, Drew Krassow, Jillianne Gregg and Katie Hanft winning the 200-yard medley relay race in 1:58.59. To close out the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Vogt, Emma Swisher, Hanft and Gregg outlasted the field with a time of 4:01.45 to put the finishing touches on an impressive day.

In the individual events, Krassow and Gregg would swim their way to two event wins apiece while Vogt also picked up a victory for the hosting Lady Eagles.

Krassow won the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 34.37 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:15.27. Gregg was the champion in the 100-yard freestyle (59.21) and the 25-yard freestyle (11.79) while Vogt set the pace in the 100-yard backstroke, winning with a time of 1:09.61.

Other placements on the day for the champion Lady Eagles were: Bailey Dixon, Swisher, Madeline Keller and Hailey Ratliff, 3rd in the 200-medley relay; Allison Manko, Keller, Mikayla Williamson and Jayden Ward, 2nd in the 400-free relay; Ratliff, Ward, Manko Krassow, 2nd, 200-yard freestyle relay; Cecelia Wurm, Ella Pfeifer, Williamson, Dixon, 4th, 200-free relay; Price, Dicus, Burkhart, Brewer, 6th, 200-free relay; Ward- 4th, 100-yard individual medley and 2nd, 100-free; Manko- 5th, 100-IM; Burkhart- 8th, 100-IM; Brewer- 9th, 100-IM; Ratliff- 2nd, 50-breast; Price- 7th, 50-breast; Wurm- 8th, 50-breast; Dixon- 2nd, 100-back; Dicus- 4th, 100-back; Keller- 2nd, 50-yard butterfly; Swisher- 3rd, 100-free; Williamson- 4th, 100-free and 8th, 25-free; Pfeifer- 5th, 100-free; Hanft- 2nd, 50-free and 2nd, 25-free; Manko- 3rd, 50-free; Ratliff- 4th, 50-free; Dicus- 13th, 50-free; Keller- 4th, 100-fly; Burkhart- 6th, 50-yard backstroke; Brewer- 7th, 50-back; Swisher- 2nd, 100-breast; Dixon- 4th, 100-breast; Wurm- 5th, 100-breast; Pfeifer- 7th, 100-breast.

On the boys side, the Eagles fought off St. Paul by a final score of 414.5-399 to earn their championship.

Colonel Crawford faired well in most every event and earned the victory for the meet despite winning just two, individual event titles.

Kyle Taylor won the championship for the Eagles in the 100-IM, claiming the title in a time of 1:01.43. Later on in the meet, Keenan Wilson earned the other title for the Crawford squad with a winning time of 24.75 in the 50-free.

Wilson and Taylor were joined by Keyan Shipman and Keton Pfeifer to take fourth in the 200-medley relay while the same foursome joined forces again to claim runner-up status in the 200-free relay. In the closing event, the 400-free relay, Crawford grouped together Jacob Barnes, Evan Price, Ethan Furr and Drake Evans to earn third place and secure the win.

Other placements for the Crawford boys were: Andrew Johnson, Zach Leonhart, Kevin Phillips and Brandon Britt- 8th, 200-medley relay; Britt, Phillips, Johnson, Leonhart- 6th, 200-free relay; Furr, Sam Webb, Barnes and Evans- 9th, 200-free relay; Pfeifer- 4th, 50-back; Leonhart- 7th, 50-back and 5th, 50-breast; Barnes- 10th, 50-back and 6th, 50-free; Caleb Christman- 12th, 50-back; Johnson- 7th, 100-back and 3rd, 50-free; Price- 8th, 100-back and 11th, 100-free; Phillips- 8th, 50-fly and 10th, 50-back; Britt- 5th, 100-free and 14th, 50-back; Evans- 6th, 100-free and 9th, 50-back; Furr- 8th, 100-free and 15th, 25-free; Webb- 8th, 50-free and 13th, 25-free; Noah Thornton- 12th, 50-free and 20th, 25-free; Taylor- 2nd, 100-breast; Pfeifer- 4th, 100-breast; Wilson- 3rd, 25-free; Shipman- 8th, 25-free.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/01/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle-2.jpg

By Chad Clinger

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048