Galion bowlers split with hosting River Valley

MARION — On Tuesday, January 8, the bowlers from Galion High School headed over to Blue Fusion in Marion for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash with the hosting River Valley Vikings.

Galion’s boys team was looking to remain undefeated and would do just that with a convincing, 2,327-2,054 victory over their hosts.

Austin Rinehart would lead the way for the Tigers, rolling a first game score of 229, coupled with a second game score of 235 for the high series of the night at 464. Dylan Ruth would also crack the 400-pin mark, notching 419 pins on games of 210 and 209. Jacob Lear joined Rinehart and Ruth in the 400-club, recording a two-game series of 405 (207, 198).

Rounding out the Tigers’ scoring were AJ Randalph with a 339 (203, 136) and Alan Evans, rolling a 331 (165, 166).

Galion had a 1,014-903 lead after game one and a 1,958-1,783 lead entering the two-game Bakers Series. In that series, the visiting Tigers posted scores of 221 and 148 to surpass River Valley’s 116 and 155 en route to the nearly 300-pin victory.

Over on the girls side of the lane, the Lady Vikings would earn the win; 1,737-1,185.

River Valley led after one; 695-528 and after the second game; 1,395-988 before putting away the Lady Tigers in the Bakers Series.

Halle Kiss rolled the high series for Galion, recording games of 108 and 126 (234). Paige Donahue finished with a 211 series (114, 97) while teammate Shelena Wilcox was just one pin behind her at 210 (114, 96). Shiyenne Current rolled a 119 and an 86 to notch a 205 series. Neavia Cansler and Abby Crager split the other score for the Lady Tigers with Cansler rolling a 73 first game and Crager a 55 second game.

The boys will be at LuRay Lanes for the Ashland Baker Bash on Saturday, January 12. On Tuesday, January 15, both teams will be in action at Victory Lanes as they play host to the Northmor Golden Knights. Another road trip awaits the Tigers on Thursday, January 17 when they head to Colony Lanes for a meeting with the hosting Buckeye Valley Barons.

