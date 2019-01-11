Rough stretch of games for area girls hoops teams

Lucas 51, Northmor 28

LUCAS — After Tuesday’s home loss against the Lady Golden Gophers snapped a three-game winning streak for the Northmor Lady Golden Knights, they headed to Lucas on Thursday evening for a non-conference game with the Lady Cubs.

Northmor would not have much luck on the road as the hosting Cubs cruised to a 51-28 victory. With the loss, the Knights fall to 5-8 overall on the season and remain 4-4 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

Reagan Swihart was the top performer on the night for the guests, scoring a dozen of the Knights’ 28 points.

Northmor will return to conference play on Saturday, January 12 when they travel to Danville for a meeting with the Lady Blue Devils. On Wednesday, January 16, it will be another road trip in league play as they head to Cardington to clash with the Lady Pirates. The Golden Knights will wrap their week at home next Saturday against the visiting East Knox Lady Bulldogs.

Ridgemont 57, Northmor 42

GALION — Back on Tuesday, January 8, the Lady Golden Knights from Northmor played host to the Ridgemont Lady Golden Gophers in non-league hoops action.

It would be the visitors prevailing as the victors, winning by 15 points; 57-42.

Addie Farley was the leading scorer for the contest for the home team, recording 15 points in the defeat.

Pleasant 63, Galion 26

MARION — Looking to bounce back from their loss earlier in the week and snap a 10-game losing skid, the Galion girls basketball team headed to Marion for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference contest with the hosting Pleasant Lady Spartans.

Pleasant would pick up their second victory over Galion, winning by a lopsided final of 63-26. With the defeat, the Lady Tigers fall to 1-11 overall on the season and remain winless in MOAC play at 0-8.

Galion will host the River Valley Lady Vikings on Saturday before heading to Crestline on Monday, January 14 for their second meeting of the season with the hosting Lady Bulldogs. On Wednesday, January 16, the Tigers welcome the Bucyrus Lady Red to their home floor and will cap their week with another home contest on Friday, January 18 against the Harding Prexies.

Highland 53, Galion 37

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers welcomed the Highland Lady Fighting Scots to their home gymnasium back on Tuesday to battle it out in non-conference play.

It would be the Lady Scots coming out on top by a final score of 53-37.

Buckeye Central 42, Colonel Crawford 30

NEW WASHINGTON — Before kicking off a three-home stretch, the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles headed to New Washington to meet up with the Buckeye Central Buckettes in Northern-10 Athletic Conference girls basketball action.

The Buckettes would put a halt to the Lady Eagles’ four-game winning streak, earning the win by a dozen; 42-30. With the loss, Crawford drops to 8-4 overall on the season and an even .500 at 4-4 in the N-10.

Colonel Crawford hosted the Upper Sandusky Lady Rams on Friday and will square off against the Carey Lady Blue Devils at Mac Morrison Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 15. On Saturday, January 19, the Mohawk Lady Warriors will head to The Mac to try their luck to round out the trio of home, conference games for Crawford.

