Knights, Tigers in action at 57th Annual J.C. Gorman

MANSFIELD — Over a two-day period, hundreds of wrestlers gathered at Mansfield Senior High School to participate in the 57th Annual J.C. Gorman Invitational. Among the wrestlers were representatives of Northmor and Galion High Schools, looking to make waves in their respective weight classes in the 37+ team field.

When all was said and done at the Gorman, it would be the Ashland Arrows coming away with their third consecutive team title as they far surpassed the runner-ups from Bellevue; 252.5-144. Northmor finished 13th overall with 73.5 points and Galion clocked in at 28th, scoring 34 points.

Conor Becker, the Golden Knights’ standout at 170 pounds, was the highest placing wrestler at the tournament.

Becker’s run began with a 3:34 pinfall victory over Anthony Wayne’s Brody Stultz. In his second match, it would be another pinfall win for Becker as he needed just 1:10 to take down Ontario wrestler, Andrew Underwood. Match number three saw Becker pinning Bay’s Mason Cover in a matter of just 1:53. In his semifinals match, Becker would battle his way to an 8-6 sudden victory over Lucas Salmon of Perkins to punch his ticket to the finals against Norwalk’s Ethan Hernandez. Hernandez would eventually be crowned the champion of the 170-pound weight class as he edged Becker in the finals to earn Most Valuable Wrestler honors and give Becker runner-up honors; 4-3.

Northmor’s other podium placers came from Tony Martinez in the 145-pound weight class and Niko Christo at 138 pounds.

Martinez opened his tourney with a 16-1 technical fall over Shelby’s Liam Genter and continued on after his second round opponent, Lucas’ Grant Barrett claimed forfeit. Orrville’s Austin Warrick was up next and Martinez continued his run with a 9-7 decision. However, that is where Martinez ran into Ontario’s Ethan Turnbaugh. Turnbaugh advanced via 19-2 tech fall to send Martinez to the consolation bracket. In match five, Martinez was victorious over Lexington’s Mason Hardman via 12-4 major decision to move on to the third-place match against Columbian’s Brody Conley. Conley would shutout Martinez with a 12-0 major decision to win third and send Martinez to fourth-place.

Christo shutout Fremont Ross’ Ryan Weaver 6-0 to open his run before being pinned by Jayden Jones of Ashland in 3:44. In the consolation bracket, Christo battled back to pin Cody Kile of Bellevue in 3:49 to stay alive in placement contention. Kaleb Kiss of Norton would then upend Christo via a major decision at 13-2 to send Christo to the seventh-place match, which Christo would win via default over Austin Fulton of Bucyrus.

Other wrestlers in action for the Golden Knights were: 106- Dale Brocwell, 1-2; 120- Trenton Ramos, 1-2; 126- Gavin Ramos, 3-2; 132- Austin Amens, 0-2; 152- Eli Davis, 1-2; 195- Gavin Whited, 0-2 and 285- Hunter Brookover- 0-2.

The Galion Tigers would see a pair of seniors earn placements on the day in the likes of Noah Grochowalksi in the 195-pound weight class and Brenden Ganshorn at 145 pounds.

Grochowalski needed just 1:37 to win his opening match of the tourney as he pinned Lars Ellison of Anthony Wayne. Grochowalski earned another pinfall win in match two, this time it was Jacob Baca of Norwalk St. Paul in a time of 4:58. Kohl Mobelini of Cambridge was up next for the senior, who also fell to a Grochowalski pin in 1:48. In his fourth match, Grochowalski would be sent to the consolation bracket thanks to a 4:18 pin by Ashland’s Tristian Pitz. In his next contest, Noah would be defeat via a 7-3 decision against Aiden Nunez of Bellevue. Grochowalski would snap out of things to take fifth place in the weight class by defeating Norton’s Jakob Hopkins with a 4-3 decision.

For Ganshorn, his run began with a quick, 1:48 pinfall victory over Norwalk St. Paul’s Myron Stoll. A championship run ended abruptly though for Ganshorn as he was pinned in 44 seconds in match two against Mapleton’s Jeremy Tracy. In match three, Brenden stayed alive with an 8-1 decision victory over Hayden Morrison of Massillon Washington. Lex’s Hardman pinned Ganshorn in 1:54 to send Brenden to the seventh-place match against Warrick of Orrville. Warrick sent Ganshorn to an eighth-place finish by earning a 12-4 major decision win.

Cameron Osborne (285) and Devin McCarthy (126) were also in action for the Tigers at the Gorman.

Osborne lost his first match of the day before winning his next two matches. Osborne was eliminated in match four by Clear Fork’s Randall Crawford’s 2:47 pinfall victory. For McCarthy, it was an opening round, 13-5 major decision loss to Sandusky’s Josh Calderon. McCarthy picked up his lone victory over Black River’s Aden Davis before being eliminated by Northmor’s Gavin Ramos via a 14-3 major decision.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/01/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-2.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/01/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048