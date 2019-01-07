Eagles, Knights clash in low-scoring contest

NORTH ROBINSON — On Saturday evening, the Colonel Crawford Eagles boys hoops squad welcomed the Northmor Golden Knights to Mac Morrison Gymnasium for their annual meeting.

Unlike previous seasons, this year’s contest was a low-scoring affair with the advantage going to the hometown Eagles, as they downed the Knights by a final score of 46-29. The win moves Crawford to 8-3 overall on the season while they currently sit at 4-3 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play. As for Northmor, they fall to 4-5 overall while remaining 3-3 within the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

The visiting Golden Knights would hold a narrow, one-point advantage after the opening quarter but the home team would respond in the second, outscoring their guests 11-5 to give themselves a 22-17 halftime cushion.

To begin the second half, Colonel Crawford would keep on much the same path with their defense holding Northmor to just four points throughout the frame while adding 15 to their total. Entering the fourth, the Golden Knights found themselves down by 14 and would not be able to find an answer to the Eagles’ “D” as they managed just eight points over the final eight minutes while Crawford pulled away further en route to the 17-point win.

Throughout the contest, Northmor managed to get off just 18 shots from the interior, converting nine. From beyond the arc, the Knights would struggle, making just three of 13 total attempts. For Crawford, they finished the game at 16/40 from the inside and 2/9 from three-point range. At the free-throw line, the visitors converted both of their attempts while the Eagles recorded an 8/14 clip.

The home team won the battle on the glass as well, out-rebounding their guests to the tune of 29-17. Northmor would also commit 18 turnovers in the contest to just seven miscues by Crawford.

Other statistics for the home team in the win were: Team- 7 assists; Jordan Fenner- 14 points, 4 assists; Gavin Feichtner- 11 points; Reis Walker- 10 points; Chase Walker- 9 points, 11 rebounds and Zye Shipman- 2 points.

Additional stats for the Golden Knights on Saturday were: Team- 8 assists; Blake Miller- 15 points; Hunter Mariotti- 5 points; Cole Dille- 4 points; Alex Tuttle- 3 points and Trevor Gekler- 2 points.

Colonel Crawford will be back in N-10 play on Saturday, January 12 when they hit the road to New Washington for a meeting with the hosting Buckeye Central Bucks. Northmor also has just the one game this calender week, a home, conference meeting with the Highland Fighting Scots on Friday, January 11.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

