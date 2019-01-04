Lady ‘Dogs host Crawford in inner-county clash

CRESTLINE — On Thursday, January 3, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs welcomed the visiting Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles to their home gym for a non-conference, inner-county battle.

In the end, the Lady Eagles would prove to be too much for the Lady ‘Dogs as Crawford emerged with the 18-point victory; 55-37. With the loss, Crestline falls to 3-9 overall on the season and currently sit at 0-3 in Mid-Buckeye Conference play. Colonel Crawford improves to 8-3 overall and remain 4-3 within the Northern-10 Athletic Conference.

After the first quarter of play, the two teams found themselves at nine points apiece. In the second quarter however, the Lady Eagles would distance themselves from their hosts, tacking on 18 points to their total while holding Crestline to just four points on the offensive end. At the intermission the visitors led 27-13.

In the third, Crawford extended their lead further by outscoring Crestline; 11-7 to go up 38-20. Offense picked up for both squads in the final eight minutes as both the Eagles and the Bulldogs recorded 17 points apiece to bring the score to its final of 55-37.

Crestline was led by Brianna Briggs’ 13 points on the evening. Briggs also grabbed seven rebounds and recorded a steal on the defensive end of the court. Lauryn Tadda and Kennedy Moore contributed six points apiece while Hannah Delong and Daija Sewell added five each. Alandra Tesso rounded out the Lady ‘Dogs scoring with two points and recorded Crestline’s only two blocks on the night.

As a team, the hosts shot 12/23 from the interior but just 1/10 from beyond the arc. At the free-throw line, Crestline converted 10 of 14 attempts. Colonel Crawford finished the game at 15/37 from the inside and 2/5 from deep while posting a 19/27 mark from the charity stripe. The Eagles also grabbed 19 rebounds (10O, 9D), dished nine assists, had 10 steals and committed 13 total turnovers.

Other stats for the Bulldogs in the loss were: Team- 21 rebounds (5O, 16D), 8 assists, 6 steals, 2 blocks, 23 turnovers; Tadda- 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Moore- 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal; Delong- 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Sewell- 2 assists, 1 steal; Tesso- 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Desi Naveja- 2 rebounds and Destiny Hoskinson- 1 rebound.

Crestline will be on the road in MBC play against the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames on Saturday, January 5. On Saturday, January 12, the Lady Bulldogs return home to face conference foes, the Kidron Central Christian Lady Comets.

For Colonel Crawford, they will head to New Washington for an N-10 meeting with the Buckeye Central Buckettes on Tuesday, January 8. On Friday, January 11, the Lady Eagles return home to the Mac Morrison Gymnasium for another conference meeting, this time with the Upper Sandusky Lady Rams.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

