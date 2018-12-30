Area girls basketball round up

Lucas 63, Crestline 33

LUCAS — On Saturday afternoon, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs headed to Lucas for a clash with fellow Mid-Buckeye Conference members, the Lucas Lady Cubs.

Crestline, in search of their first conference victory, would have no such luck as Lucas routed the visiting ‘Dogs; 63-33. With the loss, the blue and white drop to 3-8 overall on the season and 0-3 within the MBC.

The Lady Cubs started the game hot and would never look back, jumping out to an 18-4 advantage heading into the second quarter and a 35-14 lead after the first half. In the second half, Lucas outscored Crestline 31-19 en route to the 33-point victory.

Hannah Delong led the Lady ‘Dogs in scoring with nine to go along with a pair of rebounds. Brianna Briggs snagged 11 boards on the day while scoring six and dishing out a pair of assists.

Crestline shot 11/28 from the inside and 1/11 from the perimeter while posting an 8/13 clip from the charity stripe. For the game, the visiting Bulldogs grabbed 32 rebounds (11O, 21D), dished four assists, had three steals, a block but committed 43 turnovers.

Other stats from Saturday’s loss were: Destiny Hoskinson- 5 rebounds; Desi Naveja- 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Alandra Tesso- 3 points, 2 rebounds; Kennedy Moore- 4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Lauryn Tadda- 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal; Daija Sewell- 5 points and Ivy Stewart- 1 block.

The Lady Bulldogs will be back on their home floor on Thursday, January 3 for a non-conference meeting with the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles. On Saturday, Crestline will pick back up in conference play when they hit the road to play the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames.

Mount Gilead 50, Crestline 43

CRESTLINE — Back on Thursday, December 27, the Bulldogs hosted the visiting Mount Gilead Lady Indians in non-conference play.

After going down 13-3 after the first quarter and 25-14 at the half, Crestline attempted to rally back but their efforts would come up short in the seven-point defeat; 50-43.

Tadda netted another double-double against Mount Gilead, scoring a dozen to lead the ‘Dogs while pulling in 10 boards to go along with an assist, three steals and a block. Moore also finished in double figures with 1o and grabbed six rebounds, dished a pair of assists and swiped four steals.

Other stats from Thursday were: Team- 12/29 from the interior, 4/26 from the perimeter, 7/14 from the free-throw line, 37 rebounds (11O, 26D), 13 assists, 13 steals, 4 blocks and 22 turnovers; Briggs- 7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block; Hoskinson- 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block; Naveja- 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Tesso- 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, 1 block; Delong- 5 points, 2 assists, 1 steal; Sewell- 3 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists and Stewart- 1 rebound.

Colonel Crawford 55, Ridgedale 43

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles were on their home floor on Saturday afternoon for a inner-conference clash with the visiting Ridgedale Lady Rockets.

Crawford would extend their winning streak to three games by defeating their conference foes; 55-43. With the win, the Eagles now sit at 7-3 overall and 4-3 within the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. Ridgedale falls to 3-6 overall and remain winless in conference play at 0-5.

The Lady Eagles will take to the road on Thursday, January 3 when they head to Crestline for a non-conference game against the hosting Lady Bulldogs.

Northmor 55, North Union 33

RICHWOOD — Northmor’s girls hoop squad was on the road on Saturday for a non-conference game against the North Union Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Golden Knights would emerge with the 22-point victory; 55-33. With that victory, Northmor improves to 3-7 overall on the season and currently sit at 2-4 in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play.

Lexi Wenger led the way for the black and gold with 15 points while Journey Blevins scored 18 of North Union’s 33 points.

On Wednesday, January 2, the Knights will be on the road again as they head to Sparta for a KMAC matchup with the hosting Highland Lady Fighting Scots. Conference play will continue for Northmor on Saturday, January 5 when they welcome the Fredericktown Lady Freddies to town.

Pleasant 57, Northmor 34

MARION — Northmor headed to Marion back on Thursday, December 27 for a contest against the Pleasant Lady Spartans.

The visitors couldn’t get much going on the offensive end and were defeating by hosting Pleasant; 57-34.

Julianna DiTullio was the leading scorer for the Lady Knights on Thursday with eight while Alissa Holler led the Lady Spartans’ scoring attack with 15.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

