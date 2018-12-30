Eagles soar to a pair of weekend wins

PLYMOUTH — Fresh off of their home victory over conference foes, the Bucyrus Redmen, the Colonel Crawford Eagles boys hoops squad headed to Plymouth for a non-conference showdown with the hosting Big Red.

The Eagles continued on their winning ways, outlasting their hosts by a final score of 75-54. With the victory, Crawford extends their winning streak to four games and now sit at 6-3 overall and 3-3 within the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. Plymouth falls to 5-3 overall on the season and are 3-2 in Firelands Conference play.

Colonel Crawford jumped out to a 14-9 advantage after the opening eight minutes of play and would pour in 21 points in the second to head into halftime with the 35-23 lead. The Eagles would outscore the Big Red in the third (19-13) and in the fourth (21-18) quarters en route to their sixth victory of the season.

Big man Gavin Feichtner would once again lead the Crawford scoring attack, recording 21 points and achieve a double-double by pulling in 15 rebounds on the evening. Jordan Fenner contributed 17 points and 10 assists to record a double-double of his own.

Chase and Reis Walker would hit double figures for the contest as well, scoring 14 and 12, respectively. Zye Shipman chipped in five points, Mason Studer added four and Brock Ritzhaupt rounded out the offense for the visitors with two points.

As a team, Crawford shot 28/39 from the interior, 3/13 from the perimeter and 10/14 at the free-throw line. In total, the Eagles dished out 26 assists against Plymouth while grabbing 37 rebounds and committing just nine turnovers.

Crawford returns to Mac Morrison Gymnasium on Friday, January 4 as they play hosts to fellow N-10 members, the Ridgedale Rockets. Ridgedale will enter the contest with a 6-2 overall record and are currently 3-2 in conference action.

Colonel Crawford 58, Bucyrus 35

NORTH ROBINSON — On Friday evening, the Eagles of Colonel Crawford opened their weekend on their home floor against the visiting Bucyrus Redmen.

Despite a slow start in which the Redmen went up 8-2, Crawford bounced back while never looking back en route to the win; 58-35.

After starting the game down six, the home team would rally back thanks to their defense creating offensive opportunities and outscore Bucyrus 15-8 in the opening frame. Colonel Crawford would tack on 15 additional points in the second while holding the Redmen to 10 to take a comfortable, 12-point lead into intermission.

In the third quarter, the Eagles came out ready to fly and padded their lead further with a 20-point quarter while allowing their opponents to just six points. Scoring output slowed down in the fourth but the home team prevailed to break even in conference play, winning by 23 points.

Feichtner and Fenner sat atop the scoring leader board for Crawford, posting 16 and 15 points, respectively. Shipman would also hit double figures, scoring a baker’s dozen for the contest. R. Walker added eight points while C. Walker scored four on two emphatic dunks in transition. Studer wrapped the offense for the Eagles with two points in the win.

Other statistics from Friday’s lopsided victory were: Team- 26/45 from the inside, 1/8 from the outside, 3/5 at the line, 30 rebounds (13O, 17D), 14 assists, 16 steals, 4 blocks and 8 turnovers; Feichtner- 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block; Fenner- 1 rebound, 6 assists, 4 steals; Shipman- 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks; R. Walker- 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; C. Walker- 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Studer- 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Ritzhaupt- 1 rebound and Bruce Shull- 1 rebound, 1 steal.

