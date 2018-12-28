Crawford, Galion girls hoops clash in cross-conference contest

NORTH ROBINSON — On Thursday evening, the girls basketball teams from Colonel Crawford and Galion met in Mac Morrison Gymnasium for a cross-conference contest.

The Lady Tigers entered the contest in search of their second victory on the season while the hosting Lady Eagles were looking to pick up their sixth and their second in a row following a two-game skid.

It would be the white, black and yellow picking up the victory, defeating the visiting Galion Lady Tigers by a final tally of 57-33. Crawford improves to 6-3 overall on the season and currently sit at 3-3 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference games. Galion drops their eighth straight following a season opening win against Crestline to fall to 1-8 overall and remain 0-6 within the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Colonel Crawford got things going quickly in the first quarter, beginning the game on a 12-0 run before Galion’s Morgan Kimble finished at the rim after a solid low-post maneuver. After making the score 12-2, the Lady Tigers and the Lady Eagles would tack on seven points apiece to send the game into the second with the home team up; 19-9.

The Eagles would keep the ball moving throughout the second against the 3-2 Tigers zone defense, posting 13 points in the quarter while holding their guests to just six points to head into the locker room at halftime up by a score of 32-15.

In the third, scoring would slow down a bit, especially on the offensive end for Galion. The Crawford defense would go 7:45 before allowing a point from the Lady Tigers as Mykenzie Debord hit a jumper to get the blue, orange and white their only two points of the period. Colonel Crawford went on to add 10 points to their total and would enter the fourth in control; 42-17.

The fourth quarter would prove to be the highest scoring quarter for Galion as they poured in 16 points against the Lady Eagles “D” but it would not be enough as Crawford added 15 points of their own en route to the 24-point win; 57-33.

Colonel Crawford would have three players finish in double figures on the evening, led by senior Danielle Horsley. Horsley posted 19 points for the contest to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. She was joined in the double-digit scoring club by Allison Teglovic and Rachel Ritzhaupt. Teglovic scored 14 points while grabbing nine rebounds and swiping two steals while Ritzhaupt tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, dished a pair of assists and recorded three steals.

As a team, the Lady Eagles shot 18/35 from the interior and 3/6 from the perimeter on the night, to go alongside 12/19 free-throw shooting. In total, Crawford grabbed 32 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass while dishing out 11 team assists, swiping 12 steals on defense and swatting one block. Colonel Crawford committed 15 turnovers during Thursday’s contest.

Other statistics for the home team in the win were: Theresa Dzugan- 1 rebound, 3 steals, 1 assist; Makenna Treisch- 1 steal, 2 assists; Jenna Maddy- 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Ciera Piefer- 1 block and Kaylyn Risner- 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists.

Galion was led by their senior duo of Gabby Kaple and Gracie Groves. Kaple finished the night with 15 points to go with two rebounds and two steals while Groves posted 10 points after being held scoreless in the first half. Groves also grabbed seven rebounds, had a steal and netted the Lady Tigers only blocked shot on Thursday.

The visitors struggled a bit from the field against Crawford, going 9/28 from the inside and 4/20 from the outside. At the free-throw line, the Tigers finished at 3/7. Galion grabbed 26 rebounds, 16 of which came on the offensive end.

Other statistics for the blue and orange Thursday were: Team- 6 steals, 5 assists, 1 block and 20 turnovers; Debord- 2 points, 2 rebounds; Lydia Juarez- 1 steal; Teanna Greter- 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists; Keely Knight- 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Natalee Perkins- 3 rebounds, 1 assist and Kimble- 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal.

Colonel Crawford will pick back up in N-10 play on Saturday against the visiting Ridgedale Lady Rockets. On Thursday, January 3, the Lady Eagles will hit the road to face-off against the Crestline Lady Bulldogs. As for the Lady Tigers, they will have a short break before hosting the Buckeye Valley Lady Barons in their MOAC contest on Friday, January 4.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

