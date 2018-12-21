Lady ‘Dogs earn second victory of the season

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs welcomed the visiting Temple Christian Lady Crusaders to their home floor back on Tuesday, December 18 to compete in a non-conference contest.

It would prove to be another record-breaking evening for a Crestline basketball squad as they marched to a 64-56 victory over their guests. With the win, the Lady ‘Dogs improve to 2-6 overall on the season and remain winless within the Mid-Buckeye Conference at 0-2.

Junior Lauryn Tadda broke the Crestline girls basketball record for points in a single game with 38 while also grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out two assists and swiping five steals in the victory. Tadda’s record-breaking performance surpassed 2004 Crestline graduate Amanda Ronk’s record of 34, which she did on multiple occassions during her career with the Lady Bulldogs.

Crestline head coach Kyle Strauch commented on Tadda’s performance in a media release sent out by athletic director Matt Wade:”I want to congratulate Lauryn on her record-breaking performance of scoring 38 points in a game. Lauryn has cemented herself as one of the best players to ever put on a Lady Bulldog jersey. Lauryn is only a junior and I am excited to see what else she can accomplish before she graduates.”

The ‘Dogs opened the game with a 13-7 advantage after the first and would proceed to take the lead into the half; 27-19. Temple Christian would keep things close in the third, scoring 15 points to Crestline’s 16. It would be a similar story in the fourth as both offenses added their largest inputs of the evening with the edge going to the visitors at 22-21 but the home team held on for the eight-point victory.

Kennedy Moore also finished in double-figures in the win, scoring 10 points in addition to grabbing four rebounds, and netting an assist and a block. Hannah Delong posted 11 assists to go along with six points, seven rebounds and a block for the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.

As a team, Crestline shot 20/45 from inside the arc while going 5/12 from three-point range. At the free-throw line, the ‘Dogs finished at a 9/11 clip.

Other statistics from Tuesday’s win were: Team- 31 total rebounds (15O, 16D), 17 assists, 8 steals, 5 blocks and 12 turnovers; Alandra Tesso- 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Brianna Briggs- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Daija Sewell- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Destiny Hoskinson- 3 rebounds, 2 blocks and Desi Naveja- 1 steal.

The Lady Bulldogs will be at home again on Saturday, December 22 when they play host to the ladies from Horizon Science Academy.

By Chad Clinger

