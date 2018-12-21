Northmor grapplers defeated by Rockets, Cougars

ASHLAND — On Wednesday, December 19, the wrestlers from Northmor High School headed to Crestview High School in Ashland to meet up against the hosting Cougars as well as the Oak Harbor Rockets.

In their matchup against Oak Harbor, the Golden Knights would find themselves on the losing end of a 42-27 score.

Picking up wins for Northmor in that match were Trenton Ramos, Gavin Ramos, Conor Becker, Gavin Whited and Hunter Brookover.

T. Ramos, wrestling at 126-pounds for Northmor, earned a hard-fought, 9-7 decision to earn points for the black and gold. In his 132-pound weight class meeting, G. Ramos won via injury defeat. Becker (170), Whited (195) and Brookover all earned victories in this portion of the match via forfeits from the Rockets.

Other results from the match with Oak Harbor were: 106- Dale Brocwell lost, 15-4; 113- Griffin Workman lost via pinfall, 0:54; 120- Marcus Cortez loss via pinfall, 2:31; 138- Niko Christo lost, 6-2; 145- Eli Davis lost, 17-2 tech fall; 152- Austin Amens lost, 5-2; 160- Tony Martinez lost, 11-4; 182 and 220- defeats via Northmor forfeit.

Looking to bounce back, the Golden Knights took to the mats with the hosting Cougars next. The two teams would go at it and the match would finish with a 39-39 score but Crestview would be awarded the victory due to criteria.

Becker and Whited would finish as the only two wrestlers for Northmor to get double wins on the evening with Whited earning another forfeit victory and with Becker needing just 36 seconds to pin his opponent in the 170-pound weight class.

Also picking up victories against Crestview for Northmor were Brocwell, Workman, Christo, Davis and Martinez. Brocwell and Workman were award forfeit wins while Christo pinned his opponent in the 138-pound class in 1:18. Davis battled his way to a pinfall win in 5:39 in the 152-pound class and Martinez wrestled his way to a 9-3 victory at 160-pounds.

The Knights will be back on the road on Thursday, December 27 and Friday, December 28 when they load the buses to head to the Medina Invitational.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-2.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048