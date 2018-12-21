Knights fall in road contest with Bulldogs

HOWARD — Back on Tuesday evening, the Northmor Golden Knights boys hoops squad headed over to Howard to meet up with the hosting East Knox Bulldogs in a Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference clash.

When the final buzzer sounded, it would be the hosts coming out on top, defeating the Knights by a final of 45-37. Northmor fell to 3-2 overall with the loss, including 2-2 within the conference. East Knox improved to 5-1 overall with the win and 3-1 in conference action.

After the first quarter of play, the Bulldogs held a slim, 9-7 advantage. Northmor would respond with 10 points in the second while holding their hosts to just five points to take a 17-14 lead into the intermission. East Knox pulled ahead in the third by outscoring the Knights; 16-11 and would proceed to put the game away with 15 points to just nine from Northmor in the fourth.

As a team, Northmor shot 39% from the field (13/33), including going just 1/9 from beyond the three-point line. At the free-throw stripe, the Golden Knights finished at 10/16 (62%).

Blake Miller was the only member of the Northmor squad to reach double figures in scoring, recording 13 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the defeat.

Other statistics for the Knights on Tuesday were: Team- 20 rebounds (5O, 15D), 5 assists, 3 steals, 7 blocks and 10 turnovers; Cole Dille- 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Hunter Mariotti- 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks; Trevor Gekler- 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block; Logan Randolph- 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal and Alex Tuttle- 2 points, 1 rebound.

Northmor will put their 22-game home winning streak on the line against their rivals, the Mount Gilead Indians, on Friday, December 21 while East Knox heads to Fredericktown for a KMAC battle against the hosting Freddies.

On Saturday, December 29, the Golden Knights will take to the road again as they face-off against Worthington Christian in a non-conference contest.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

