Galion bowlers split with Pleasant, Harding

GALION — On Thursday afternoon, the bowling teams from Galion High School welcomed the visiting Pleasant Spartans to Victory Lanes to compete in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference matchup.

The Galion boys squad remained undefeated on the season, downing the Spartans by nearly 400 pins; 2,371-1,978. Over on the girls side, the Pleasant squad emerged victorious over their hosts; 1,601-1,332.

Austin Rinehart rolled the top game for Galion in his first ten frames with a 258 and also netted the highest two-game series at 447. Dylan Ruth cracked the 400-series mark as well, bowling a 240 and a 179 to add 419 pins to the Tigers score. AJ Randalph rolled a 179 and a 232 to record a series total of 411.

Jacob Lear finished with a 392 while Alan Evans (165) and Nathan Najera (128) split the final spot for the Galion squad in their victory.

After the first game, the Tigers held a commanding 1,032-839 lead and headed into the Baker Games up 1,962-1,665. In those two Baker Games, Galion posted scores of 183 and 226 en route to the lopsided win over Pleasant.

Halle Kiss hit the 300-series mark for the Lady Tigers on the day, rolling games of 165 and 135 while Maleah Stratton wrapped her day with a 268 (124, 144). Paige Donahue was the only other Galion bowler to put in a two-game series, finishing with a 96 and 101 to equate to 197.

Shelena Wilcox and Abby Crager both rolled the first game and turned in scores of 104 and 80, respectively while Neavia Cansler and Shiyenne Current bowled the second game and finished with an 81 and 80, respectively.

Galion’s Lady Tigers trailed the Lady Spartans after game one by 42 pins (569-611) and headed into the Baker Game series down by a tally of 1,110-1,344. In the Baker Games, Galion rolled a 117 and a 105 to add 222 pins to their score but they would fall short in the conference matchup.

The Tigers will have a break in the action and will not return to the lanes until Thursday, January 3 when they play host to the visiting Elgin Comets.

Galion boys 2,326, Harding boys 2,106

Harding girls 1,665, Galion girls 1,290

GALION — Back on Tuesday afternoon, the Galion bowling teams headed to their home alley at Victory Lanes to face the always difficult Harding Presidents.

In a hard fought contest, the Tigers boys team would stay on top of the MOAC standings by defeating the Presidents; 2,326-2,106. Over on the girls side, it would be the Prexies earning the victory; 1,665-1,290.

Galion would have three boys finish above the 400-series mark on the day, led by Rinehart’s 478 (231, 247). Evans finished the day with a 427 (192, 235) while Ruth rolled a 234 and a 182, good for 416 pins.

Also in action were Randalph and Lear, turning in series scores of 337 and 304, respectively.

The Tigers took a 95-pin advantage into the second game and would head into the Baker Series up 1,962-1,720. In that series, Galion posted a 189 and a 175 to put away the Presidents.

In the matchup between the Lady Tigers and the Prexies, Kiss would once again lead the way, bowling a 276 series (146, 130). Crager finished with games of 105 and 112 to post a two-game series of 217.

Donahue and Current finished neck and neck, wrapping their days at 198 and 196, respectively. Wilcox and Stratton split the final scores for Galion with Stratton rolling an 86 in game one and Wilcox chipping in a 112 in game two.

Harding led Galion 636-554 after game one and the Prexies headed into the Baker Series with a 1,400-1,085 advantage. The Lady Tigers rolled a 127 and a 78 in that series while Harding tacked on 265 to their score for the win.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-4.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048