Knights hoopsters earn a pair of weekend wins

GALION — After beginning the season with a loss to Fredericktown, the Northmor Golden Knights boys basketball team took to their home floor on Saturday, December 15 against the Bucyrus Redmen, looking to win their third consecutive game and their 22nd straight in their own gym.

Northmor would accomplish just that and would do so easily, defeating their guests by a final score of 65-47. The Golden Knights improved to 3-1 overall with the victory and remain 2-1 within the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference. With the defeat, the Redmen fall to 0-5 overall on the season and are currently 0-2 in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference.

Things would get off to a bit of a slow start for both squads with Northmor taking the advantage after the first eight minutes; 11-6. Scoring would pick up in the second frame with the home team adding 16 points while holding the Redmen to 11 to head into halftime with the 27-17 advantage.

In the third, both teams would rack up their highest offensive outputs on the evening with the edge going to Northmor; 22-18. Heading into the final quarter with the 14-point lead, the white, black and gold tacked on an additional 16 points while holding Bucyrus to just a dozen en route to their 18-point triumph.

The Golden Knights would have three players finish in double figures for the game, led by 18 points from Logan Randolph. Hunter Mariotti added 14 points and played his way to a double-double as he also pulled in 12 rebounds. Blake Miller chipped in 13 to help lead the Knights to the non-conference win.

As a team, Northmor shot 23/46 from the field, including 8/15 from beyond the three-point line. At the charity stripe, the home squad converted 10 of 13 attempts on the evening.

Other stats from Saturday’s victory were: Team- 27 rebounds (6O, 21D), 12 assists, 6 steals, 8 blocks and 14 turnovers; Randolph- 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Mariotti- 3 steals; Miller- 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks; Trevor Gekler- 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 4 blocks; Alex Tuttle- 7 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal; D’Marcus Hudson- 3 points; Cole Dille- 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block and Zane Parrott- 1 rebound.

Northmor will hit the road on Tuesday, December 18 and head to Howard for a meeting with KMAC rivals, the East Knox Bulldogs. The Knights will return home for another conference clash on Friday, December 21 against the Mount Gilead Indians.

Northmor 46, Cardington 28

GALION — Back on Friday evening, the Golden Knights played host to the Cardington Pirates in their first matchup of the season.

Northmor would have no issues with the visiting Pirates as they cruised to a 46-28 victory.

The Knights took a 14-4 lead into the second quarter and would head into the second half of play up 23-9 before outscoring their guests 23-19 in the third and fourth quarters en route to the win.

Stats from the win on Friday were: Team- 16/28 total field goals, 14/23 from inside, 2/5 from outside, 15/27 at the foul line, 23 rebounds (4O, 19D), 5 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks and 19 turnovers; Mariotti- 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Dille- 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks; Randolph- 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Miller- 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Gekler- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block; Hudson- 2 points, 1 rebound; Tuttle- 2 points and Graesin Cass- 2 points.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_Trevor-Gekler.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_Blake-Miller.jpg

Home winning streak up to 22 consecutive games

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048