Tigers swimmers drop meet with Lex

MANSFIELD — Back on Thursday, December 13, the swimmers representing Galion High School traveled to Friendly House in Mansfield for a dual-meet against the hosting Lexington Minutemen squads.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, Lex would be too strong across the board and both the boys and girls teams from Galion would fall on the afternoon.

On the girls side of things, the Lady Tigers managed 45 points on the day while Lady Lex racked up 120 en route to the victory.

Kaisey Speck earned the only two event wins on Thursday, claiming the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:20.07 and winning the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.83.

Other results for the Galion girls squad were: 200-yard medley relay, 3rd; 200-yard freestyle relay, 2nd; 400-yard freestyle relay, 3rd; Sari Conner- 200-yard freestyle, 2nd and 100-yard freestyle, 3rd; Danielle Schneider- 200-free, 5th and 500-yard freestyle, 3rd; Kennedy Speck- 50-yard freestyle, 3rd and 100-yard butterfly, 3rd; Destiny Yoder- 50-free, 5th and 100-free, 5th; Ashleigh Wright- 500-free, 4th and 100-yard backstroke, 2nd.

Galion’s boys appeared to have a bit of an off night as they claimed just one relay win and were defeated by the Minutemen; 114-56.

The Tigers’ lone victory came in the 200-free relay as the foursome of Ben Alstadt, Weston Rose, Clay Karnes and Alec Dicus earned the victory with a finishing time of 1:37.46 to edge Lex by less than a second.

Other results for the Galion squad Thursday were: 200-medley relay, 2nd; 400-free relay, 4th; Rose- 200-free, 2nd and 100-free, 3rd; Karnes- 200-free, 3rd and 100-fly, 2nd; Caleb Strack- 200-IM, 2nd and 100-back, 2nd; Chris Amick- 200-IM, 5th and 100-breast, 5th; Isaac Niedermier- 50-free, 4th; Grayson Willacker- 50-free, 5th; Dicus- 100-fly, 5th and 500-free, 2nd; Alstadt- 100-free, 2nd; Braxton Tate- 500-free, 3rd and 100-breast, 4th and Kyler Ratcliff- 100-back, 5th.

Galion returns to their home waters at the YMCA on Monday, December 17 where they will play host to Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes, the Pleasant Spartans.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

