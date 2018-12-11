Tigers’ swimmers make a splash at Ned Reeb meet

COLUMBUS — Fifteen Galion High School swimmers took part in last week’s Ned Reeb Memorial swim meet.

“The team did very well with 15 swimmers making the trip,” said Galion coach Ted Temple. “Over 50 teams across the state of Ohio were represented here in what has been called a ‘mini State meet’. Most times were season bests and the ‘A-Flight’ times were mid-season times which looks good for February. I am very proud of all of the swimmers’ performances in this 12-hour marathon meet,” wraps Temple.

In the A-Flight races aforementioned, the Galion boys squad sent their 200-yard medley relay team and their 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay teams down to McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus how they stack up.

The 200-medley relay team consisting of Caleb Strack, Braxton Tate, Clay Karnes and Ben Alstadt swam a finals time of 1:47.59 which put them in 15th overall in the field. The squad from Hunting Valley University School won the title with a finishing time of 1:35.98.

In the 200-free relay, Alstadt and Karnes would be joined by Weston Rose and Alec Dicus as the foursome swam to a 16th overall finish in 1:35.55. Dublin Jerome took home first place honors with a time of 1:25.56. In the last relay for the boys, the 400-relay relay, it would be Rose, Dicus, Strack and Alstadt teaming up for an 11th place time of 3:29.29. Upper Arlington swam the fastest time in the 400-relay, claiming the title in 3:11.72.

Individually in the A-Flight portion of the meet, Strack swam a time of 56.52 in the 100-yard backstroke which was good for 15th in the field. Owen Hanna of HVUS won the event with a time of 50.51.

For the girls, Galion sent the 200-free relay team of Troie Grubbs, Sari Conner and Kennedy and Kaisey Speck into the A-Flight portion of the race in Columbus. The Lady Tigers’ squad finished the race in 1:48.40, landing them 19th overall in the field. Upper Arlington’s girls team won the event with a finishing time of 1:37.61. Kaisey Speck was also in action in the 100-yard breaststroke for Galion, finishing her race in 1:10.82 to take 16th place. Alexis Prenzlin of Fremont Ross swam the top time of 1:04.64.

Tate, Conner and Kennedy Speck were also busy in the B-Flight portion of the Ned Reeb as well.

Tate swam to an eighth place finish in the 100-breast, recording a time of 1:11.77. Conner finished ninth in the 200-free (2:17.20) and 13th in the 100-free (1:02.19). Speck finished 13th in the 200-yard individual medley event with a time of 2:32.91 and was 14th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:11.95).

Galion is at Lexington Thursday and at home Monday vs. Pleasant.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048