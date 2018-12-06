Golden Knights grapple their way to 2-0 start

GALION — The Northmor Golden Knights officially began their 2018-2019 wrestling season on Wednesday, December 5 by hosting the Crestview Cougars, the Upper Sandusky Rams and the Mansfield Senior Tygers.

Northmor would face-off against Upper and Senior on the evening and came away with a pair of victories to begin their run at 2-0 on the season.

First up for the Knights was the Tygers, and Northmor emerge with the 10-point victory; 45-35.

Dale Brocwell got things started with a forfeit victory in the 106-pound weight class, the first of three-forfeit wins for the hosts. Eli Davis (152) and Tony Martinez (160) were also awarded default victories on the evening.

At 120-pounds, Marcus Cortez earned a pinfall win over Daniel Freeman in just 18 seconds. Northmor’s next weight-class win came at 138 when Niko Christo won via pin over Lewis Lambert in 1:00. Austin Amens (145) picked up a hard-fought win in overtime over Senior’s CJ Hock; 9-7. Conor Becker opened his season in the 182-pound class with a 29-second pinfall of Kyle Sweeney. In the 285-pound weight class, Hunter Brookover needed just 58 seconds to pin Ben Miller and secure the win for the Knights.

Losses for the Northmor squad against the Tygers were: 113- Griffin Workman, pinned in 1:01; 126- Trenton Ramos, pinned in 0:14; 132- Gavin Ramos via tech fall; 18-3; 170- Chase Weaver, pinned in 0:57; 195- via forfeit and 220- Brandon Planey, pinned in 1:59.

In their matchup against the Rams, the Golden Knights came out on top by a tally of 44-33.

Crotez earned the first points for Northmor via forfeit at 120 before T. Ramos pinned Caleb Payne in 1:14 in the 126-pound class. G. Ramos (132) also picked up a pinfall victory over Keith Sammet in just 39 seconds. Christo (138) wrestled his way to a tech fall win over Emery Paul; 16-1 before Amens (145) emerged with an 11-4 win over Ashton Sheppard. Martinez (160) snagged the next points via a 1:15 pin of the Rams’ Aiden Gallant with Becker pinning Ethan Beidelseshe in 17 seconds in the 182-class. Brookover would once again round out the scoring for the home team, pinning Creighton Morton in 0:20.

Losses against the Rams were: 106- Brocwell, decision, 9-5; 113- Workman, pinned in 2:37; 145- Davis, pinned in 3:22; 170- via forfeit; 195- via forfeit and 220- Gavin Whited, pinned in 0:55.

In other action for the teams, Crestview defeated Upper; 40-36 but fell to Mansfield Senior; 51-24.

On Saturday, Northmor will head to Sunbury to compete in the Big Walnut Invitational before hosting another quad-meet on Wednesday, December 12. The Knights will pay host to a trio of Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference schools as they face-off against the Galion Tigers, the River Valley Vikings and the Ontario Warriors.

By Chad Clinger

