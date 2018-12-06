Tigers, Lady Eagles swim their way to tri-meet victories

NORTH ROBINSON — On Tuesday, December 4, the swim squads representing Galion and Madison High Schools headed to Colonel Crawford for a tri-meet.

When the water settled, the Galion boys team and the Crawford girls team would come away with victories.

On the boys side of the afternoon, the Tigers tallied 115 points to surpass both the Eagles (56) and the Rams (50).

The foursome of Caleb Strack, Braxton Tate, Clay Karnes and Ben Alstadt got the winning started in the first event, the 200-yard medley relay, claiming the top spot with a winning time of 1:48.50. Later on in the meet, Galion’s 200-freestyle relay team of Alstadt, Weston Rose, Karnes and Alec Dicus would also claim a win with a time of 1:39.59. In the 400-free relay, Galion made it a clean sweep when the team of Rose, Dicus, Strack and Tate earned the win in 3:48.72.

In the individual events, the Tigers would also perform a sweep, taking first place in every event, starting with Rose winning the 200-free in 2:01.41. Strack would keep the winning going in the following event, the 200-yard individual medley, claiming the win in 2:18.69. Strack would also win the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:00.17. Alstadt joined Strack as a double-winner on Tuesday, taking the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle (23.45) and the 100-free (54.50). Karnes got in on the winning ways over in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.53 to outlast teammate Dicus. Dicus would earn a win of his own in the 500-free (5:32.65) a bit later on in the afternoon. Rounding out the individual victories for the Tigers was Tate, taking first overall in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.66.

Other placements for the Galion boys were: 200-medley relay, 4th; Karnes- 200-free, 2nd; Chris Amick- 200-IM, 4th and 100-breast, 4th; Isaac Niedermier- 50-free, 5th; Rose- 100-free, 2nd; Tate- 500-free, 2nd and 200-free relay, 3rd.

As for the runner-up Eagles: 200-medley relay, 2nd and 5th; Keenan Wilson- 200-free, 4th and 50-free, 3rd; Zach Leonhart- 200-free, 5th and 100-breast, 2nd; Keton Pfeifer- 200-IM, 3rd and 100-breast, 3rd; Kevin Phillips- 200-IM, 5th; Kyle Taylor- 50-free, 2nd and 100-back, 2nd; Andrew Johnson- 100-fly, 4th and 100-back, 5th; Drake Evans- 100-free, 5th; Jacob Barnes- 500-free, 5th; 200-free relay, 2nd and 4th and 400-free relay, 4th.

For the girls portion of the meet, the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles claimed victories in all but three events on the day, starting with a win in the 200-medley relay. The team of Cassidy Vogt, Drew Krassow, Jillianne Gregg and Katie Hanft outlasted the Lady Tigers squad and earned the win in 1:56.48. Gregg, Krassow, Hanft and Vogt also joined forces to win the 200-free relay in 1:45.75, also over the Galion squad. Rounding out the relay wins for Crawford was the 400-free relay team of Emma Swisher, Madeline Keller, Allison Manko and Jayden Ward. The Lady Eagles won the event to sweep the relays with a time of 4:23:17. The Lady Eagles finished with 123.5 points while Galion tallied 67.5 and Madison 30.

Individually for Crawford, Gregg led the way with two event wins in the 50-free (25.89) and the 100-free (58.99).

Hanft, Vogt and Ward all earned a win apiece as well for the Eagles on the afternoon. Hanft was the winner of the 200-free in 2:11.16, Vogt won the 100-fly in 1:06.91 and Ward claimed the 500-free win in 5:58.59.

Other Crawford placements Tuesday were: 200-medley relay, 3rd; Manko- 200-free, 2nd and 500-free, 2nd; Swisher- 200-IM, 2nd(tie) and 100-breast, 3rd; Ward- 200-IM, 4th; Vogt- 50-free, 2nd; Keller- 100-fly, 3rd; Hanft- 100-free, 2nd; 200-free relay, 3rd; Bailey Dixon- 100-back, 2nd; Alana Burkhart- 100-back, 4th; Krassow- 100-breast, 2nd and 400-free relay, 2nd.

As for the Lady Tigers, Kaisey Speck earned a pair of individual event wins while teammate Troie Grubbs picked up an event win as well. Speck took first in the 200-IM (2:25.45) and the 100-breast (1:12.53) while Grubbs was victorious in the 100-back (1:04.91).

Other Galion placements were: Sari Conner- 200-free, 3rd and 100-free, 3rd; Danielle Schneider- 200-free, 4th and 500-free, 5th; Kennedy Speck- 200-IM, 2nd(tie) and 100-fly, 2nd; Grubbs- 50-free, 3rd; Destiny Yoder- 100-free, 5th; Ashleigh Wright- 500-free, 4th and 100-back, 3rd; 200-free relay, 4th and 400-free relay, 4th.

Up next for the Tigers will be a trip to the annual Ned Reeb Invitational in Columbus on Saturday, December 8. Galion will then be back at it when they head to Friendly House for a dual with Lexington on Thursday, December 13. Colonel Crawford will face-off against Lex on Tuesday, December 11 before hosting the Colonel Crawford Relays on Saturday, December 15.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

