Lady Golden Knights claim Crestline Invite crown

GALION — On Tuesday afternoon, the cross country teams from Northmor, Galion and Crestline were at Amanns Reservoir to compete in the Crestline Cross Country Invitational.

In total, there were 173 boys in the field representing 14 teams and 92 girls representing nine teams. The boys from Shelby won the team crown on the day while the Lady Golden Knights from Northmor claimed the title on the girls side.

Both individual winners on the day came from Shelby with Makenna Heimlich winning the girls race in a time of 19:28.71 and Caleb Brown taking the boys title in 16:01.60.

For the champion Northmor squad, they would see five runners finish within the top-25 on the day, led by Kristie Wright. Wright earned a fifth place finish with a time of 22:02.78. Olivia Goodson would finish right behind Wright in sixth place in 22:24.21. Julia Kanagy ran to a seventh place finish with a 5k time of 22:26.35. Julianna DiTullio (22:28.06) and Sabrina Kelley (22:33.34) would go on to finish in 10th and 11th place, respectively.

Other Lady Knights running on Tuesday were: 34. Carolyn McGaulley; 45. Bailey Snyder and 47. Maddison Yaussy.

Galion’s top finish on the day came from freshman Zaynah Tate. Tate ran to a third place finish with a time of 21:40.61. In addition to Tate, Airyona Nickels, Emily McDonald and Ava Smith earned top-25 finishes. Nickels came in 16th in a time of 23:00.57, McDonald ran her race in 23:36.35, good for 22nd and Smith took 23rd in a time of 23:42.55.

Sari Conner finished 43rd for the Lady Tigers and Camile Nunez, 91st as the blue and orange finished in fourth place as a team.

Crestline was represented by Caitlin Harley on Tuesday. Harley finished with a time of 22:49.27 to finish in 14th overall in the field.

Over on the boys side, Northmor would run to a fourth place finish while Galion took sixth as a team.

The Golden Knights had six runners notch top-50 finishes, led by Gavvin Keen’s 10th place finish in 17:19.96. Ryan Bentley crossed the line in 17:55.00, good for 17th while Amil Upchurch earned 19th in a time of 18:00.27. Mostyn Evans snagged 33rd with a time of 18:34.43, Kooper Keen (18:35.72) was 35th and Austin Amens wrapped his race in 47th overall in a time of 19:23.25.

Other Northmor representatives in action Tuesday were: 51. Chase Hoover; 52. BJ White; 57. Alec Moore; 60. TJ Diehl; 82. Kyle Price; 92. Austin Lewis; 107. Jack Sears; 108. Zach Govoni; 123. PJ Lower; 124. Anthony Bryant; 127. Jayden McClain; 13o. Dylan Amens; 131. Kolton Hart and 150. Ethan Branch.

Braxton Tate led the way for the Galion squad, earning a runner-up finish behind Brown with a time of 16:03.74. Garrett Murphy and Braeden Horn joined Tate in the top-50 on Tuesday. Murphy (18:55.54) and Horn (19:27.08) ran their way to 40th and 49th, respectively.

Other Tigers in the field for the boys were: 67. Zach Slone; 83. Mikey Stover; 95. Mathias Breinich; 116. Hunter Parsley; 120. Simon Shawk and 142. Sean Clark.

The Crestline Bulldogs had four boys in the field at their invite and were led by a 54th place finish by Dan Kiser in 19:36.72. Lucas Cochrun (139th), Ben Sharp (141st) and Ben Brinkoff (164th) all represented the blue and white at Amanns on the day.

