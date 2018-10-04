Galion victorious over Shelby in four sets

SHELBY — On Tuesday evening, the Galion Lady Tigers headed to Shelby for a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference volleyball clash with the hosting Lady Whippets.

It took four sets but the Galion squad emerged victorious; 25-5, 25-27, 25-18, 25-18. With the victory, the Lady Tigers improve to 15-4 overall and remain tied atop the MOAC with an 11-1 record.

Kate Schieber, Brooklyn Cosey and Nicole Thomas all had impressive stat lines on the evening in the Galion victory.

Schieber posted 20 servings points, going a perfect 27/27 while recording an ace. Cosey notched a total of eight blocks at the net for the visitors’ defense and Thomas racked up 23 digs to thwart the Lady Whippets’ attack.

As a team, the Tigers appeared to be firing on all cylinders. At the service line, the Lady Tigers went 88/100 on the night, picking up 56 points and seven aces. Galion finished with 46 kills thanks to 42 assists. Defensively, the visitors went 60/66 on service reception, tallied 13 total blocks (4 solo, 18 assisted) and 68 digs.

Other offensive statistics for the Tigers were: Kayla Hardy- 17/17, 11 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 121/122 setting, 37 assists; Jaden Ivy- 11/16, 9, 3 aces, 8 kills, 3 assists; Samantha Comer- 11/14, 6, 1 ace, 16 kills, 1 assist; Abby Foust- 7/10, 4, 1 ace; Thomas- 10/10, 3; Kierra Pigg- 3/4, 3; Gillian Miller- 11 kills; Gracie Groves- 8 kills and Cosey- 1 kill, 1 assist.

Defensively, Comer racked up six blocks while Ivy picked up four. Groves finished the match with three blocks and Hardy rounded out the block party for Galion with one. In addition to Thomas’ 23 digs, Ivy notched a dozen and Hardy nine. Schieber wrapped the contest with eight digs, Foust collected six and Comer four. Miller ended the night with three digs, Kasidee Sinclair picked up two in her return to action and Cosey wrapped the digs stats with one.

The Lady Tigers are on the road on Thursday night at Ontario for an important league meeting with the hosting Lady Warriors.

