Northmor spikes East Knox in straight sets

GALION — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball team was back on their home floor on Tuesday evening against Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference foes, the East Knox Lady Bulldogs.

Northmor had no issues with their guests, defeating the ‘Dogs in straight sets; 25-22, 25-15, 25-17. The Knights improve their season record to 14-3 with the victory and now sit at 9-3 within the KMAC.

Anna Donner helped her team win by filling out most every statistical category on the evening. Donner was 35/38 hitting, which led to 14 kills while also picking up nine assists and going 15/15 serving with two aces. Defensively, Donner posted three blocks and 14 digs.

Macy Miracle and Leslie Brubaker were also very busy on both sides of the net on Tuesday. Miracle notched 15 assists and seven kills to go along with a 20/20 serving performance that led to three aces. Brubaker finished at a 24/28 hitting clip, good for 10 kills and recorded three blocks on defense.

Aly Blunk added 12 digs on defense while teammate Hanna Bentley notched a pair of blocks. Offensively, Lily Tate recorded nine assists and Julianne Kincaid rounded out the notable offensive stats with six kills.

Northmor will take to the road on Thursday to face another KMAC foe in the likes of the Mount Gilead Lady Indians. On Saturday, the Golden Knights will head to Ashland to play the Crestview Lady Cougars in a non-conference match.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

