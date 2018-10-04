Lady Tigers tennis remains unbeaten

CALEDONIA — Back on Monday, October 1, the Galion Lady Tigers tennis squad traveled to Caledonia looking to keep their winning streak alive in a makeup match against the hosting River Valley Lady Vikings.

It was another clean sweep for the blue and orange as they defeated the Lady Vikings; 5-0. Galion improved to 13-0 within the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with the victory and 22-0 overall. The win also extended the Lady Tigers’ impressive winning streak to 45 consecutive matches.

Kayley Gimbel continued to roll at first singles, winning 6-1, 6-0. Katherine Talbott earned a similar victory at second singles; 6-0, 6-1 while third singles representative Jalyn Oswald also won; 6-0, 6-1.

In first doubles play, the tandem of Orchid Parsons and Marissa Breinich triumphed; 6-2, 6- 1. At second doubles, the pairing of Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler won 6-1, 6-1.

After competing in sectionals action on Thursday, October 4 and Saturday, October 6, Galion will return home for their final MOAC match of the season as they welcome the Ontario Lady Warriors to Heise Park.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

