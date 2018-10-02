Northmor girls XC squad wins Buckeye Central Invite

NEW WASHINGTON — More than 270 runners were on hand on Saturday, September 29 at the Buckeye Central High School Cross Country Invitational.

Among those runners were representatives from Northmor, Colonel Crawford and Crestline.

In the girls side of the event, both the Lady Golden Knights and the Lady Eagles faired well as Northmor claimed the team title with 75 points while Crawford finished as the runner-ups with 85 points. The field on the girls side contained 12 teams and 104 runners with the champion coming from the Carey Lady Blue Devils in the likes of Sarah Reinhart. Reinhart claimed the girls individual title with a time of 19:53.14.

Top finisher for the champion Golden Knights was Kristie Wright. Wright ran her way to sixth place in a time of 21:01.72.

Joining Wright in the top-25 on the day were teammates Julianna DiTullio, Julia Kanagy and Olivia Goodson. DiTullio finished 12th overall in 21:32.34, Kanagy earned 16th with a time of 21:47.50 and Goodson ran to 18th in 22:15.08.

Other Lady Knights in the field Saturday were: 28. Sabrina Kelley; 41. Carolyn McGaulley; 54. Bailey Snyder and 62. Maddison Yaussy.

For the Lady Eagles, Ally Hocker finished as the top placer by finishing fifth in 21:00.68.

Hocker was joined in the top-25 by Alison Manko, Katie Hopkins and Katie Hanft. Manko ran to seventh overall in 21:15.01. Hopkins took 21st with a time of 22:19.41 and Hanft rounded out Crawford’s top-25 placers by snagging 22nd in 22:19.69.

Other Crawford distance specialist in action were: 36. Courtney Lyons; 43. Sheba Sulser; 58. Abby Hocker; 61. Theresa Dzugan; 67. Madisyn Cook; 82. Alivia Payne; 87. Emma Swisher and 97. Cassidy Vogt.

Crestline’s Caitlin Harley finished 30th overall with a 5k time of 23:03.35.

Over on the boys side, Northmor claimed fourth overall while Crawford ran to a sixth place team finish. Champion on the day was Crestview, finishing with 68 team points. Gavin Shindeldecker of Lucas won the individual boys crown in a time of 16:34.30. In total, there were 174 boys representing 13 teams that finished the race at the invite.

The Golden Knights would have three runners finish within the top-25 in the field, led by a ninth place finish by Ryan Bentley in 17:19.65. Gavvin Keen took 12th place in 17:26.70 while Amil Upchurch claimed 17th with a time of 17:38.57.

Other Northmor representatives on Saturday for the boys were: 29. Mostyn Evans; 32. Kooper Keen; 37. Alec Moore; 38. Austin Amens; 46. BJ White; 48. Chase Hoover; 56. TJ Diehl; 87. Kyle Price; 110. Austin Lewis; 116. Jayden McClain; 133. PJ Lower; 135. Zach Govoni; 144. Kolton Hart; 145. Anthony Bryant; 147. Jack Sears; 148. Josh Cramer; 153. Dylan Amens and 158. Ethan Branch.

As for the Crawford squad, they would have two runners claim top-25 honors and would do so side by side. Mason McKibben finished in 22nd overall with a time of 17:44.32 while Braxton James earned 23rd in 17:48.14.

Other Eagles running in New Washington were: 34. Alex Mutchler; 40. Jacob Hoffman; 76. Luke Lawson; 78. Carson James; 82. Zach Leonhart; 93. Brandon Bauer; 151. Brock Nolen and 169. Caleb Christman.

Crestline had just two runners in the field at Buckeye Central. Dan Kiser finished 68th in 19:20.23 while Lucas Cochrun ran his race in 22:27.01 and finished 149th.

Eagles and Bulldogs join Knights at event

