Galion runners compete in Old Fort Invite

OLD FORT — On Saturday, September 29, the cross country runners representing the Galion Tigers headed to the Old Fort Cross Country Invitational to compete alongside 275+ other runners.

The Lady Tigers would go on to finish fifth in the field of 20 teams and 140 runners while the boys from Galion took home seventh of 21 teams and a total of 139 competitors.

At the invitational, Galion’s Braxton Tate would run his way to the championship in the boys field, outlasting the runner-up by more than 40 seconds with a first place time of 16:05.71. Fremont Ross would claim the boys’ team title with 81 total points.

Brenden Ganshorn joined Tate in the top-50 of the field, finishing 35th for the Tigers in a time of 18:34.61.

Other boys in action in the field on Saturday were: 58. Garrett Murphy; 73. Braeden Horn; 80. Zach Slone; 85. Kurt Ensman and 101. Mikey Stover.

On the girls side of the event, the championship team and runner both came for the Liberty Center Lady Tigers.

As a team, Liberty Center won the event with 78 points while freshman Hope Oelkrug won the title in a time of 19:40.06.

Brooklyn Gates would be the top finisher for the Galion squad, claiming 14th in a finishing time of 21:31.08. Joining Gates in the top-50 were Zaynah Tate and Airyona Nickels. Tate earned 21st in a time of 21:42.48 while Nickels took 40th in 22:38.34.

Other Lady Tigers running on Saturday were: 60. Sari Conner; 63. Ava Smith; 66. Emily McDonald and 131. Harmony Lohr.

The runners from Galion were at the Crestline Invite on Tuesday afternoon and will head to the Mount Gilead Invite on Saturday, October 6.

Braxton Tate runs to boys championship

By Chad Clinger

