Lady Tigers fall to Buckettes in straight sets

NEW WASHINGTON — On Monday evening, the Galion Lady Tigers volleyball team loaded up the bus and headed to New Washington for a non-conference meeting with the Buckeye Central Buckettes.

Unfortunately for Galion, they would head home after a straight-set defeated; 19-25, 17-25, 21-25. With the loss, the Lady Tigers fall to 14-4 overall on the season and remain tied atop the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with Pleasant at 10-1.

Offensive statistics for the blue and orange on Monday were: Team- 38 kills, 38 assists, 53/58 serving, 17 points, 2 aces; Samantha Comer- 12 kills, 10/10 serving, 3 points; Jaden Ivy- 9 kills, 8/11 serving, 4 points, 2 assists; Gillian Miller- 8 kills; Gracie Groves- 6 kills; Kerrigan Myers- 2 kills; Kayla Hardy- 1 kill, 11/11 serving, 5 points, 1 ace, 96/100 setting, 34 assists; Abby Foust- 8/8 serving, 2 points, 2 assists; Nicole Thomas- 8/9 serving, 2 points and Kate Schieber- 8/9 serving, 1 point, 1 ace.

Defensive stats for the Lady Tigers in the loss were: Team- 62/64 serve reception, 2 total blocks (4 assisted), 54 digs; Myers- 2 blocks; Ivy- 1 block, 9 digs; Miller- 1 block; Thomas- 19 digs; Hardy- 11 digs; Foust- 8 digs; Schieber- 5 digs; Comer- 1 dig and Kasidee Sinclair- 1 dig.

Galion was on the road at Shelby for a MOAC meeting with the hosting Lady Whippets. On Thursday, the Tigers will hit the road again as they head to Ontario for a league clash with the Lady Warriors.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

