Lady Knights earn non-conference win

GALION — After a rough week last week, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball team was back on their home floor on Monday evening for a non-conference meeting with the Bishop Ready Lady Silver Nights.

Northmor needed four sets but they triumphed over their guests; 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21. The Golden Knights improve to 13-3 overall with the victory and currently sit at 8-3 within the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

Offensive statistics for the Golden Knights in the victory were: Anna Donner- 47/50 hitting, 16 kills, 7 assists; Leslie Brubaker- 18/18 hitting, 12 kills; Macy Miracle- 7 kills, 63/67 setting, 21 assists; Hanna Bentley- 18/19 serving, 5 aces, 3 kills and Lily Tate- 16/17 serving, 6 assists.

Defensive stats for Northmor were: Aly Blunk- 20 digs; Tate- 14 digs, 2 blocks; Donner- 14 digs; Miracle- 14 digs; Julianne Kincaid- 4 blocks; Brubaker- 4 blocks and Bentley- 2 blocks.

Northmor hosted conference foe, the East Knox Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday and will be on the road in conference play against the Mount Gilead Lady Indians on Thursday, October 4. On Saturday, the Lady Golden Knights will hit the road again, this time to Ashland to face-off in non-league action against the Crestview Lady Cougars.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

