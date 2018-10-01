Eagles edged by Warriors in N-10 battle

NORTH ROBINSON — On Friday evening, the Colonel Crawford Eagles took to their home turf for a battle with Northern-10 Athletic Conference foe, the Mohawk Warriors.

Entering the contest, Crawford was looking to bounce back after a loss to Wynford while Mohawk was looking to remain undefeated on the season.

At the end of their 48-minute clash, it would be the visiting Warriors heading home with the narrow, 14-7 victory. The Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall with the defeat and are now 1-2 within the conference. Mohawk improves to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the N-10, despite scoring well under their 30 points per game average.

In week seven action, Colonel Crawford will be at home again, this time their opponent will be the Buckeye Central Bucks. Buckeye Central remains winless at 0-6 (0-3) after being shutout by the Bucyrus Redmen (2-4, 1-2) on Friday; 55-0. Mohawk will host Bucyrus. In other N-10 action on Friday, Carey (4-2, 2-1) defeated Upper Sandusky; 48-13 while Seneca East (5-1, 2-1) handed Wynford (4-2, 2-1) their first ever conference defeat; 47-14.

The visitors got on the board first in the contest thanks to a 49-yard touchdown run by Keith Jenkins. Kedryk Leeth tacked on the extra-point to put the Warriors ahead; 7-0.

Colonel Crawford answered in the second quarter as Zye Shipman dropped back and found wideout Jordan Fenner for a 36-yard strike. Drew Krassow booted the PAT through and the score was knotted at seven points apiece headed into halftime.

Mohawk and Crawford’s offense couldn’t get much going in the second half but thanks to a Zach Hayman fumble recovery and a 65-yard return, paired with a Leeth extra-point, the Warriors tacked on the seven necessary points to put the game at its’ eventual final of 14-7.

On the evening, Mohawk outgained the hosting Crawford offense; 298 (106 passing, 192 rushing)- 278 (191 passing, 87 rushing). A big factor in determining the outcome of the game was the four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles, by the Eagles while the Warriors committed just one turnover. As for penalties, Crawford was flagged nine times for 69 yards while the visitors racked up 61 yards on 10 flags.

Shipman finished the meeting going 14/24 through the air for 191 yards, including a touchdown and two interceptions. His primary target on the evening was Fenner, who caught five passes for 85 yards, including the lone touchdown in the second quarter.

Other offensive statistics for Colonel Crawford were: Team- 18 first downs (Mohawk- 14); Owin Seevers- 6 catches, 79 yards; Tristan Cross- 1 catch, 12 yards, 11 carries, 23 yards; Chase Walker- 1 catch, 9 yards; Dylan Knisely- 1 catch, 6 yards, 14 carries, 49 yards and Colton Rowland- 7 carries, 22 yards.

In other week seven action, Wynford will head to Upper Sandusky while Seneca East travels to Carey.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/10/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048