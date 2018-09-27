Tigers spike Prexies in straight sets

MARION — On Tuesday evening, the Galion Lady Tigers headed to Marion for Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference volleyball action against the hosting Harding Prexies.

The visiting Tigers would have no issues defeating their hosts, cruising to the straight-set victory; 25-13, 25-13, 25-10. Galion improves to 13-3 overall with the win and remain atop the MOAC at 9-1. As for Harding, they fall to 4-12 with the loss, including 1-8 within the conference.

Galion turned in another strong performance at the service line on Tuesday, finishing 68/74 as a team en route to 49 points and 13 aces.

Kate Schieber may not have earned an ace but picked up 13 total points on a perfect, 18/18 service performance to pace the Tigers. Samantha Comer led the ace party, earning six aces on 14/15 serving for 10 points.

Other serving statistics for Galion were: Jaden Ivy- 13/14, 9 points, 2 aces; Kayla Hardy- 5/6, 4 points, 1 ace; Abby Foust- 10/12, 8 points, 2 aces and Nicole Thomas- 8/9, 5 points, 2 aces.

Comer, joined by Gillian Miller, were also the leaders of the Tigers’ attack, recording 10 kills apiece against the Prexies’ defense. As a team, Galion spiked 33 kills down on 73/88 hitting. Ivy turned in four of those kills while Kerrigan Myers and Hardy finished with three apiece. Gracie Groves (2) and Brookly Cosey (1) rounded out the Galion attack in the victory. Hardy earned all 28 of the Tigers’ assists on the evening on 77/79 setting.

Defensively, Galion would prove their dominance as well, wrapping their match with eight total blocks and 25 kills to go along with a 28/31 serve reception clip.

Comer would also lead the defensive wall for the Tigers, recording three solo blocks and one assisted block to add up to four total blocks on the night. Cosey finished with two blocks while Kierra Pigg, Miller and Myers notched a block apiece to stymie the Prexies’ attacks. As for digs, Thomas posted seven to lead the way for the visitors. Ivy recording six digs while Miller and Hardy racked up three digs apiece. Comer (2), Schieber (2), Groves (1) and Foust (1) rounded out the defensive efforts for Galion on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers return home on Thursday evening for a meeting with the Clear Fork Lady Colts (4-13, 2-8).

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

