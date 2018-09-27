Galion Lady Tigers just keep on winning

MANSFIELD — After being rained out on Monday and Tuesday of this week, the Galion Lady Tigers tennis team traveled to Maple Lake Park in Mansfield to clash with the St. Peter’s Lady Spartans on Wednesday.

Galion showed that the short break didn’t have a negative effect as they cruised to the 5-0 victory over their hosts. The victory moves the Lady Tigers to 20-0 overall on the season and extends their miraculous winning streak to 44 consecutive matches.

The blue and orange fitted their lineup in the fashion that will represent Galion in sectional tournament play.

Kayley Gimbel was still in action at first singles and breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 win to keep her undefeated season in tact. Danielle Schneider, usually a doubles competitor, was in action at second singles and earned a 6-4, 6-1 win. Her doubles partner, Kiersten Gifford was slotted at third singles and would earn the victory to the tune of 6-3, 6-2 to earn Galion’s third and clinching point.

The Tigers were not finished however as Katherine Talbott and Jalyn Oswald paired up at first doubles to pick up the win and Galion’s fourth point; 6-0, 6-0. In second doubles action, Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler would also pick up a 6-0, 6-0 victory to complete the sweep of the Lady Spartans.

Galion is at home on Thursday afternoon against the Buckeye Valley Lady Barons. On Monday, October 1, the Tigers will head to Caledonia to clash with the River Valley Lady Vikings in their makeup match. Galion will wrap their conference season on Monday, October 8 when they welcome the Ontario Lady Warriors to Heise Park.

