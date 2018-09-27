Northmor volleyball ends two-game skid

DANVILLE — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball squad headed to Danville to meet the hosting Lady Blue Devils on Tuesday evening looking to snap a two-game skid.

Northmor would achieve just that, downing their hosts in straight sets; 25-10, 25-21, 25-11. The Knights improve to 12-2 overall and now sit at 7-2 in conference play. Danville falls to 2-11 overall and 1-8 within the KMAC.

Anna Donner, Aly Blunk and Macy Miracle provided the spark at the service line for the visitors, combining for four aces on 40/44 serving. Donner went 10/11 with two aces, Blunk finished at 13/14 with an ace and Miracle rounded out the dominance at 17/19 with an ace.

Donner was also busy on the attack, recording 15 kills on 34/35 hitting while also recording eight assists. Leslie Brubaker racked up 11 kills on a 14/15 performance and Hanna Bentley chimed in with six kills on 9/10 hitting. Miracle was the leading distributor on the evening with 21 assists while Lily Tate chipped in with seven.

Defensively for Northmor, the usual contributors led the way in thwarting the Blue Devils’ offense.

Blunk finished the contest with 20 total digs while Donner reached double figures with 10. Donner would also notch two blocks at the net. Miracle added seven digs on the evening while Tate, Bentley and Brubaker posted two blocks apiece in the victory.

The Lady Golden Knights will look to stay on the winning path when they travel to Cardington for a meeting with the hosting Lady Pirates (11-6, 6-3) on Thursday, September 27.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

