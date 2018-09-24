Northmor shuts down Danville to remain undefeated

GALION — For the Northmor Golden Knights football squad, it has been a solid start to their 2018 campaign. Entering their week five matchup against the visiting Danville Blue Devils, Northmor was 4-0 overall and looking to move to 2-0 within the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

The Golden Knights would do just that, handing Danville their fifth loss of the season; 35-7. Northmor (5-0, 2-0) will be home again in week six action as they host the winless Cardington Pirates (0-5, 0-2) for their annual homecoming game while the Blue Devils will play host to the Fredericktown Freddies (1-4, 1-1).

It took the home team less than two minutes to get on the scoreboard for the first time on Friday as Conor Becker rushed in from 10-yards out with 10:06 remaining in the first. Nate Ruhl tacked on the extra-point and Northmor was off and running; 7-0. Less than five minutes later, Ryland Thomas scored the Knights’ second rushing touchdown, this time from three-yards out. Ruhl missed the extra-point and it was 13-0 in favor of Northmor heading into the second quarter.

Another Becker rushing touchdown added to the Knights’ lead as Becker also converted the two-point conversion to put the home team up; 21-0. Northmor would take to the air for their fourth TD as quarterback Hunter Mariotti found Cole Dille for a three-yard score and with with the Ruhl PAT, the Knights stretched their lead further, going up 28-0 heading into halftime.

Becker would score the final touchdown for Northmor with 0:44 remaining in the third quarter on a four-yard run. Ruhl converted the extra-point attempt and the running clock rule went into effect as the Knights moved ahead; 35-0.

In the fourth, Danville would spoil the Northmor shutout with 2:24 remaining in the game. The Blue Devils’ quarterback, Dalton David, connected with Alex Holt for a 12-yard touchdown and Reese Dorsey kicked the PAT through the uprights to bring the game to its final score of 35-7.

The offense for Northmor tallied 378 yards (190 passing, 188 rushing) of total offense while their defense held Danville to just 208 yards (92 passing, 116 rushing).

Mariotti finished the game at 17/20 passing for 190 yards and the one touchdown to Dille. Gavin Ramos was one of Mariotti’s many targets on the evening, catching nine passes for 87 yards. Becker, in addition to rushing for three touchdowns on 187 yards on 31 carries, caught three passes for 39 yards. Dille had a touchdown on three catches that led to 33 yards.

Other statistics for the Golden Knights in the win were: Team- 3 penalties for 30 yards, 0 turnovers, 26 first downs and 26:37 time of possession; Wyatt Reeder- 1 catch, 25 yards; Blake Miller- 1 catch, 6 yards and Garrett Corwin- 5 carries, 5 yards.

In other KMAC games on Friday, Highland (4-1, 2-0) defeated Centerburg (3-2, 1-1); 36-6. Cardington fell to East Knox (5-0, 2-0) by a final of 47-17 while Fredericktown earned their first win of the season, defeating Mount Gilead (0-5, 0-2); 39-8.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

