Tigers fall to 3-2 with loss to Vikings

CALEDONIA — The Galion Tigers football team took to the road for a week five contest against the hosting River Valley Vikings. Galion was looking to get back on track after opening the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference portion of their schedule with a home loss to the Pleasant Spartans a week ago.

However, the Tigers would not be able to get much going on the evening and dropped to 0-2 in conference play by falling to the Vikings; 24-7. Galion falls to 3-2 overall and will host the Harding Presidents (1-4, 0-2) on Friday, September 28. River Valley (2-3, 1-1) will have the difficult task of playing the Clear Fork Colts (5-0, 2-0) at the Colt Corral in week six action.

River Valley would strike first on the night as Jake Green connected with Trea Davis for an 81-yard aerial strike with 7:37 remaining in the opening frame. The Vikings would be unable to convert the two-point conversion but would take their 6-0 lead into the second.

In that second quarter, the Vikings’ quarterback would toss his second touchdown pass of the game, this time hitting Germar Howard for the 53-yard score. Another failed two-point conversion made it 12-0 in favor of the home team. The defense for River Valley would tally the next score of the game as Mitchell Miracle intercepted an Elias Middleton pass attempt and took it to the house for the “pick-six” to stretch the Vikings’ lead to 18-0. With under two minutes left in the first half, Galion would find the endzone thanks to a 43-yard touchdown run by back Colbey Fox. Dominic Pittman would boot the extra-point attempt through to cut the River Valley lead to 18-7 heading into halftime.

The second half would see 21+ minutes of scoreless football before the Vikings’ Brandon Cole punched in a five-yard touchdown run with just 2:49 remaining in the game. River Valley would once again fail to convert their two-point attempt but stretched their advantage to 17 points and land the game at its eventual final score of 24-7.

Galion’s offense managed just 186 yards (62 passing, 124 rushing) on the night while River Valley racked up 332 (132 passing, 200 rushing). The Tigers were flagged five times for 40 yards in the game while the Vikings were heavily penalized, tallying nine flags leading to 95 yards. Both teams would be somewhat careless with the ball, committing a total of eight turnovers combined (Galion-3, RV-5).

Statistics for Galion in the loss were: Middleton- 12/31 passing for 62 yards, 3 interceptions, 21 carries for 24 yards; Isaiah Alsip- 9 catches, 38 yards, 2 carries, 9 yards; Wilson Frankhouse- 1 catch, 12 yards; Trevor O’Brien- 1 catch, 8 yards; Hanif Donaldson, 1 catch, 4 yards and Fox- 12 carries, 91 yards.

In other MOAC action, Pleasant (5-0, 2-0) defeated Harding; 34-0 while Clear Fork shutout the Buckeye Valley Barons (1-4, 1-1); 44-0. North Union (4-1, 1-1) bounced back after a loss to the Colts and handed the Ontario Warriors (3-2, 1-1) a 47-14 defeat.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

