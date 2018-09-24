Lady Tigers dominate MOAC tennis tournament

MARION — After Danielle Schneider and Kiersten Gifford claimed fifth-place points in first doubles play and Elli Chandler and Katie Baughn won the second doubles bracket last Thursday, the singles competitors for the Galion Lady Tigers tennis program were in action on Saturday in their portion of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference tournament.

Much like they have over the past two seasons, the Galion girls continued their dominance of the conference as they swept the singles titles en route to their second consecutive MOAC tournament championship.

With the three champions crowned on Saturday by the Lady Tigers and the first place on Thursday by the second doubles team, Galion claimed four of the five championships to outlast the runner-ups from Harding; 35-29. The Prexies’ representatives earned runner-up points in all three singles brackets, won the first doubles crown and finished fifth in second doubles.

Kayley Gimbel claimed her first MOAC title after finishing as the runner-up in 2017 by playing her way to three convincing wins.

Gimbel bested Ontario’s number one player with a score of 6-0, 6-0 to begin her march to the title. In her second round clash, she followed up her round one, straight set win with another over Shelby’s number one player; 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the finals. In those finals Kayley faced last year’s MOAC champion from Harding. This season, Gimbel took control and won 6-4, 6-0 to earn the championship and eight additional points for the blue and orange.

In second singles action, undefeated Katherine Talbott opened her tournament against a Shelby representative and advanced to the semifinals after a 6-0, 6-4 victory. In Talbott’s second round matchup, she faced a member of the River Valley Lady Vikings. Katherine would have no issues, defeating the girl from River Valley; 6-0, 6-1 to advanced to the finals. In the finals, Talbott was also paired up alongside a representative from Harding. Talbott would prevail by a tally of 6-3, 6-1 to claim Galion’s third MOAC championship of the tournament.

Jalyn Oswald entered the MOAC championships as a back-to-back champion in third singles play.

Oswald’s first round contest appeared to be a breeze, much like the entire championship run. Jalyn downed her Shelby opponent, in straight-sets; 6-1, 6-0. It would be a clash with a Clear Fork Lady Colt in the semifinals and Oswald continued her dominance of all third singles competition, winning; 6-0, 6-0. Like Gimbel and Talbott, Oswald would face-off against one of the Prexies in the finals as she marched to her third consecutive MOAC title with a very convincing 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Galion returns to action on Monday with a match at Bucyrus against the Lady Redmen in non-conference play. On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers return home for a MOAC clash with the Ontario Lady Warriors. Staying busy, Galion’s junior varsity will host the Crestline Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday before welcoming conference foe, the Buckeye Valley Lady Barons, to Heise Park on Thursday, September 27.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

