Survive and advance: Lady Tigers on to semifinals

WILLARD — It was another trip to Willard for the Galion Lady Tigers tennis squad on Wednesday afternoon.

After defeating the Lady Crimson Flashes at the beginning of the season, the two teams met up again for a second round match in the State Coaches Tennis Tournament. In similar fashion to the first meeting, Galion emerged victorious; 3-2 to hand Willard an exit from the tourney and just their second loss of the season.

The singles trio for the Lady Tigers posted all three of Galion’s points en route to remaining undefeated on the season.

At first singles, Kayley Gimbel continued her dominance, breezing to a 6-2, 6-0 victory. Katherine Talbott was pushed to the limit at second singles but came away with the straight-set win; 6-4, 6-4. Over in third singles play, Jalyn Oswald secured the Tigers’ advancement in the tournament with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph.

On the doubles side of the afternoon, Danielle Schneider and Kiersten lost a tough match at first doubles, falling to their Willard competition; 1-6, 6-7 (tiebreak, 7-9). The second doubles tandem of Elli Chandler and Katie Baughn fell in their contest; 4-6, 6-7 (tiebreak, 4-7).

With the victory on Wednesday, Galion will now advance to the semifinals of the tourney and be paired up with the girls from Toledo Central Catholic. moves onto the semi finals of this tournament when they travel to powerful Toledo Central Catholic, with the date and time yet to be determined.

The victory moves the Galion Lady Tigers to a spotless 19-0 for the 2018 season.

